Everything we know about season 5

Olivia colman pass the witness to Imelda StauntonThe fifth season will not be the last: finally there will be a sixth

While the fervent followers of Her Majesty the Queen Olivia colman and company, enjoy the fourth season of ‘The Crown’, a lot of information is already moving to discuss the fifth. Actors, plot, etc. What secrets will Buckinham reveal to us in the future? What will it teach us? Let’s see what we know.

What will the fifth season offer us?

Despite what we were told earlier this year, we now know that the fifth season of ‘The Crown is it won’t be the last. In November 2016, Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, confirmed that Morgan’s initial project described six seasons. “The idea is to do this for six decades, presumably six seasons, and make the whole show last eight to ten years,” he stated in The Hollywood Reporter.

At the end of January, he acknowledged that “at first I had imagined ‘The Crown’ running for six seasons, but now that we have started working on the stories of the fifth, it is clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop, “Morgan said in a statement.

However, this changed again in the summer. Morgan confirmed that the series would return for the sixth season. “When we began to discuss the stories of the fifth, it soon became clear that to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons“He assured.” To be clear, the sixth installment will not bring us closer to today, it will simply allow us to cover the same period in greater detail. “

Therefore, it seems almost certain that ‘The Crown’ will omit some more current details, such as those concerning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, or Prince Andrew’s friendship ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

The new members of the ‘Royal family’

The actress Imelda Stauntion, the Dolores Umbridge of the Harry Potter saga, will be the new monarch and the one in charge of carrying the weight in these two new seasons, as has been the case of her predecessors, Claire foy Y Olivia colman. Rumors about Staunton’s casting, with career titles as diverse as ‘Shakespeare in Love’, ‘Pride’, ‘Vera Drake’s Secret’, ‘Peter’s Friends’ etc. November 2019. The news was confirmed in January 2020.

Netflix recorded Staunton’s statements about her casting: “I loved seeing The Crown from the beginning. As an actress, it was a pleasure to see how Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am truly honored to to join such an exceptional creative team and bring ‘The Crown’ to its conclusion. “

Staunton will be joined by new faces: after Helena Bonham Carter Y Vanessa kirby, Lesley manville (‘The invisible thread’, ‘An extraordinary love’, ‘Harlots’) will be in charge of giving life to the queen’s little sister, Princess Margaret.

With regard to the king consort, in the first and second he was Matt smith and then Tobias Menzies in the last two. Now will be Jonathan Pryce (‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Avoid’, ‘The good wife’, ‘Tomorrow never dies’) the one in charge of being one step behind the sovereign.

If in this new fourth season Lady Di has caused a real revolution, this will continue to be the case in the following years. Emma Corrin gives way to the actress Elizabeth debicki (‘Tenet’, ‘The Great Gatsby’).

We have known her husband Prince Charles in fiction with the face of Josh O’Connor, which now passes the witness to Dominic west. The actor of ‘The Wire’ or ‘The Affair’ is in talks to be the heir to the crown in the series. As for other faces already seen in the series, we will also see Gillian Anderson in the shoes of Margaret Thatcher once again.

What era does season 5 cover?

Season 4 ends in 1990, the year Thatcher left her post as Prime Minister. From there, the time that the fifth will travel is unknown.

However, Deadline reported that season 6 will run through the early 2000s. The series will likely move into the 90s, although it is not known for now where it will end.

The decade of the nineties has several relevant data in the United Kingdom, which will surely be taken into account for the series: two prime ministers, John Major and Tony Blair. The three oldest children of the monarch divorced: Ana and Mark Phillips in 1992, Carlos and Diana in 1996, as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. In 1997, Diana lost her life in a car accident in Paris. In 2002, both Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother died less than two months apart. Later that year, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Golden Jubilee after 50 years of rule. If things have happened in the palace in the eighties, it is little compared to what is coming for the Windsors.

Release date

You will have to be patient. No official release date has been announced, but according to Deadline, the series will not return until 2022. Production will begin in July 2021 and filming for the sixth season in 2022. That places the premiere of the last season in 2023. Apparently the pause in filming is not due to the pandemic and was planned in advance. In fact there were also two years between season 2 and season 3, as the production prepared for the new reign: that of Olivia Colman and her new entourage. A change in court takes your preparations.

