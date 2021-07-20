Everything we know about season 3 on Netflix

Everything we know about the third season of ‘I never‘from Netflix, from the release date to how the story of Devi and company will continue. Review of Netflix’s ‘Never have I’: a bright and fun teenage series. The best Netflix teen movies.

The third season of ‘Never have I’ It has not yet been confirmed by Netflix, but it would be a crime to leave behind the love dramas of Devi Vishwakumar, a teenager on the verge of a nervous breakdown … every minute of the day. The second installment of the story created by Mindy kaling Y Lang fisher premiered on the streaming platform on July 15 and showed that it continues to preserve everything that made it a success in the first season: a lot of sense of humor to face the commonplaces of adolescence, a protagonist as imperfect as charismatic, a culture shock that brings originality to the story and the tennis player John mcenroe as a narrator.

Even so, after the events of the second season, many things have changed and many questions have remained unanswered for a continuation. We collect all the news about that third season: when will the premiere date be? Who will return to the cast? Will there be drama again in the love triangle between Devi, Ben and Paxton? Will Common return? Here is everything we know at the moment, and constantly updated!

‘Never have I’: Is Season 3 Confirmed?

ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA / NETFLIX

Unfortunately, The third season of ‘Never have I’ yet is not confirmed. The good reception of the series tells us that there is hope that the story will continue, although it would not be the first time that Netflix disappointed us with an unexpected ax blow. If the series is renewed, release date could be summer 2022. It would follow the same logic as until now: the first season premiered in April 2020 and the second in July 2021.

CAREFUL! We discuss spoilers from the end of season 2 below.

‘Never have I’, season 3: How will the story continue?

Netflix

The third season of ‘I never’ promises to bring a roller coaster of emotions after that intense and revealing high school dance. But let’s rewind a little earlier. At the start of the season it seemed that Paxton had missed his chance with Devi, which we left making out with Ben in the car. But never underestimate Hall-Yoshida’s powers of seduction. Finally, unable to decide, Devi starts dating the two at the same time without saying anything to them. A bad decision that ends with a two-way breakup when they find out and get mad at her. And on top of that, Paxton is hit by a car right after. The drama!

Episode by episode, it seems that the elements of the story are beginning to fall into place. Ben begins a relationship with his new high school classmate, Aneesa. For his part, Paxton must make an effort in his studies to get into a good university and thus discover what he is capable of, starring in what is possibly the best and most profound narrative development of the season. And all that, as you will find out in the end, is thanks to Devi, who has been helping and motivating you as your tutor, friend and ex-girlfriend. For that reason, and although I had no intention, decides to go to the high school dance and show everyone that Devi is his girlfriend. Finally, the protagonist seems ready for a serious relationship. And monogamous.

ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA / NETFLIX

However, look at one of the last scenes of the season: Ben sees Devi and Paxton dancing, reconciled, and tells Eleanor that he has always known that he was a second course. And Eleanor pulls him out of his mistake, revealing that He was actually Devi’s first choice until her friends convinced her otherwise and gave her the idea for the love triangle. Also that his hatred towards Aneesa was pure jealousy. I mean, Devi was genuinely in love with Ben, maybe even more than Paxton. Could this revelation provoke something in him? Leave Aneesa? Fight for Devi? Or will he have forgotten it the next morning? The latter, of course, we doubt.

It is likely that in the third season we will experience Ben’s internal struggle to clarify his feelings and his relationship with Devi. But she will be quite busy: for the first time, and without complicated plots, she will be in a serious relationship with Paxton. In an interview with Collider, Ramakrishnan said: “I don’t know where we will take him because I have no idea what shenanigans Devi will do. I couldn’t have predicted that I would wear a cricket costume this season. That was me doing that dance. No double stunts. So, I have no idea where the story is going to go, but I think it will be great to see how Devi is in a relationship that is a real relationshipPaxton, for his part, will have to deal with the reaction of the institute, always so cruel to poor Devi, and remain motivated in their studies. For all of them, the university is just around the corner.

Netflix

But not everything in ‘I never’ is about Devi’s problems, although it is the center of the story. In this season we have also seen the doubts of Devi’s cousin, Kamala, who is not sure if she wants to marry her boyfriend Prashant so soon now that she is advancing in her work as a scientist in a laboratory, where respect has had to be earned. And on top of that, she has found an unexpected connection with her cousin’s professor of literature, Mr. Kulkarni, whom she meets at the end of the season after escaping from the dinner at which they were going to propose to her. They are also times of change for Devi’s mother, Nalini, who has quickly gone from hatred to love for a fellow professional, Dr. Jackson. Will there be a future for them?

Also: will Eleanor get to experience the great movie romance she wants and deserves? Will the relationship between Fabiola and Eve continue from strength to strength? What new challenges are in store for the promising addition of Aneesa to the cast? Will we see more of the great and wonderful Rebecca, Paxton’s sister? Yes please!

‘Never have I’, season 3: who will return?

Netflix

There are a number of must-see characters we certainly hope to see in the next season of ‘Never have I’:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as DeviDarren barnet as Paxton Jaren lewison as benLee Rodriguez as Fabiola Ramona Young as Eleanor Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini, Devi’s mother Richa moorjani as Kamala

Joining them are a number of supporting characters that we hope to see back, such as Devi’s late father, Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy), which appears from time to time in her daughter’s dreams. Also the amazing therapist Jamie (Niecy Nash), Fabiola’s girlfriend Eve (Christina Kartchner), the newcomer Aneesa (Megan Suri), Paxton’s friend Trent (Benjamin Norris), Kamala’s boyfriend, Prashant (Rushi kota), Kamala’s new interest and professor of literature, Mr. Kulkarni (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and the delusional history professor, Mr. Shapiro (Adam Shapiro). Perhaps we are not so clear if we will see again Common in the role of Dr. Jackson, but we hope so.

And, of course, we await the return of a panel of storytellers that continues to grow in more surprising ways: John mcenroe (Devi’s narrator), Andy Samberg (Ben’s narrator) and Gigi hadid (Paxton’s narrator).

‘Never have I’: Official images and trailer

It is still too early to have official images, but for now, we leave you with the trailer for the second season:

