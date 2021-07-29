Everything We Know About ‘House of Gucci,’ the New Lady Gaga, Adam Driver Movie

Well, folks, it looks like fashion and true crime are colliding once again. If you thought Lady Gaga was done with her acting career post A Star Is Born, then you’re very mistaken. She just wrapped shooting the new House of Gucci film, starring opposite literally everyone’s movie husband, Adam Driver. And OMG, guys — it looks fabulous already.

But what exactly is the movie about? Well, it follows Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and the aftermath of her orchestrating the murder of ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Intrigued? Good, because here are some of the deets on what we know about it so far.

We have posters!

And they are … incredible? Here’s Lady Gaga:

I mean … HELLO. And here are the rest of the posters:

I cannot wait to see this Italian funeral aesthetic come to life on my screen. I am confused but Jared Leto, but I’m letting it go for now.

The movie has officially wrapped.

As Lady Gaga and costar Jared Leto revealed in early May, the movie just wrapped, marking an era where we get to see the songstress stroll through the streets of Rome in some old-school yet oh-so-fabulous costumes.

“That’s a wrap, Rid,” she captioned the photo of her last day on-set, surrounded by the movie crew as she bumped fists with none other than the film’s famous director, Ridley Scott. It’s clear she was filming some sort of food scene, as she looks amazing in yet another chic outfit with a table full of food right in front of her. Oh, to be Lady Gaga right about now….

Jared, on the other hand, let his IG followers know he was done with filming by posting a rather humorous selfie in the mirror of his NYC apartment.

The costumes? They’re fabulous.



Gaga dropped a first-look photo of the film back in March that’s serving après-ski chic and I have never seen anything more glamorous in my life. She looks like a snow bunny queen ruling over the Italian Alps in a cozy fur hat and elegant jewelry. And don’t even get me started on Adam and his cable-knit turtleneck and matching white snowsuit. Even if the script and acting is terrible (which obvs it won’t be), I would still watch these two walking around Italy in their costumes for hours.

The cast is stacked with major Hollywood actors.

Yes, we’ve got Gaga and Adam on board, but let me tell you just how much better it gets from there. We have Jared portraying Paulo Gucci (Maurizio’s cousin), Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci (Paulo’s father), and Jeremy Irons as Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo. Camille Cottin is also set to make an appearance, portraying Paola Franchi, the women Maurizio was living with at the time of his death.

This movie’s been in the works for years.

Fifteen years, if you want to be exact. Scott (aka film extraordinaire) has been trying to direct a Gucci movie since 2006, with Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio initially attached to play the leads. After going through a ton of changes (including Penelope Cruz and Margot Robbie both being tested for the lead role), the film finally began shooting… but not before Robert De Niro stepped out of the picture as well.

The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed

Also, if you want a quick glimpse of exactly what to expect, you can use The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed as your guide. After all, it is the book that the movie is based on.

The real-life Patrizia just got out of prison a few years ago.

Yes, you read it right. Patrizia and Maurizio were happily married for 12 years… until he up and left her for a younger woman in 1985. Flash-forward a few years to their 1991 divorce, and by 1995, she hired a hitman to shoot Maurizio right outside his office. The result? Patrizia was sentenced to 29 years in prison for conspiring the murder but eventually got out in 2016 (just a casual 18 years behind bars) on good behavior.

The pictures coming from Italy? Well, they’re amazing.

By now, we all probably have images of Adam and Lady Gaga walking around on-set permanently etched in our brains. And based on all the photos we’re currently seeing circulating the internet, the film has all we could ever possibly want: chic ’80s outfits, a love story gone so wrong, and a whole lot of sex appeal.

Ah, to be that pastry.

But the Gucci family isn’t so thrilled about the movie.

You can’t always please everyone when it comes to filmmaking. But when the subjects’ family comes forward to speak about the biopic, maybe it would help to listen to their criticism.

Patrizia Gucci (a different Patrizia than the Patrizia this movie is about, but a cousin of the family) told The Associated Press about her concerns in April, saying the family is “disappointed” in the way they’re being portrayed. She’s worried the film will go beyond the murder and instead pry “into the private lives of the Guccio Gucci heirs.”

“We are truly disappointed — I speak on behalf of the family,” she told the publication. “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system.… Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed. “

Yikes. This doesn’t bode well for the makers of the film, especially since Patrizia also reached out to Scott’s wife to clarify just what part of the family story is being explored.

Patrizia Gucci, great-granddaughter of Guccio Gucci and heir to the fashion empire.

