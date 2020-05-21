Xiaomi’s new POCO F2 Pro has already become one of the mobiles of the moment, but the sub-brand of the Beijing firm seems to have even more plans for its phone catalog, and everything points to that in not too long will launch a new model that until now we were completely unaware of.

It’s about the call LITTLE M2 Pro, a terminal that, a few days ago, had been named on the official Xiaomi website – although the brand did not take long to correct its error and eliminate it – and that, as pointed out by XDA-Developers, now has already been certified at the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth certification offices, which suggests their arrival is imminent.

This would be the POCO M2 Pro, a medium-premium range with features of Redmi Note 9 Pro

Taking into account that the two phones launched by POCO this year They are based on other existing Redmi models, there is no reason to think that the company will change its plans regarding this new model. In fact, one of the first known clues to the POCO M2 Pro was discovered in the Redmi Note 9 Pro code, where reference was made to the device with the internal name “gram”, which corresponds to this POCO M2 Pro.

It is therefore possible that the POCO M2 Pro could be a reissue of the Redmi Note 9 Pro oriented to some selected markets. If so, we would be facing a phone based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G platform, with a design and technical section based on those of the Redmi model. Therefore, it does not hurt to remember the specification table of the last terminal of the Redmi Note series from Xiaomi:

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8mm

Weight: 209 grams

6.67-inch IPS FHD + display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Screen hole



Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM4 / 6GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Cameras Rear: 48 MP main 1 / 2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide 120 °, 5 MP macro sensor, 2 MP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 5.020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack

The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth certifications obtained by the device do not reveal much data, beyond the inclusion of Dual band Wi-Fi, Android 10 as operating system and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, three features that coincide with the data sheet of the Redmi Note 9 Pro presented a few weeks ago. Be that as it may, there is not enough data to ensure that the POCO M2 Pro is going to be an exact copy of the latest Redmi model.

