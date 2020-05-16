Rumors of the new AirPods Studio, Apple’s future headband headphones, are more abundant than ever: specifications, features and even design. Let’s make a compilation of everything we know so far.

Design and name

We talk that Apple has been preparing Beats-style headphones since 2018. In recent months, rumors have been gathering steam and now we hope that this new product, which seems to be called AirPods Studio, will arrive this year. After seeing the strength that AirPods and AirPods Pro have in terms of sales and customer satisfaction, it is clear that Apple intends to name these new headphones as AirPods Studio.

With this new addition the family would be complete: AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Studio. There are rumors that even indicate the disappearance of the beats brand after the presentation of these new headphones.

Of the design of the product, apart from hoping that they look like the current Beats, we know little. Among what we know, it stands out that, with a system of magnets, some headphone parts would be interchangeable. Thanks to this, we could alternate between a premium finish with noble fabrics for certain occasions and a stronger and lighter finish for sports.

Features

The functions with which Apple will equip these new headphones, as far as we know, are nothing short of impressive. It is clear that since the launch of the HomePod Apple has greatly improved its experience in the field of sound, products such as the MacBook Pro 16 “or AirPods Pro are proof of this. In addition to the functions related to sound, Apple will include position detection to pause or resume playback among other improvements.

Active noise cancellation

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new headphones will have active noise cancellation. A feature that until now is reserved for the Beats Studio 3, Beats Solo Pro, and AirPods Pro.

Thanks to this technology the headphones are able to analyze the ambient sound and enhance the necessary values ​​in the music they play, in real time. In addition, they have internal microphones, between them and our ear, to ensure that the adjustment they apply is efficient and can be varied if necessary.

Surely these headphones will also have transparency mode, with which we can hear our surroundings while listening to music.

Sound quality and equalization

The sound quality of these headphones is expected noticeably superior to AirPods, the AirPods Pro and the Beats. The rumors, however, offer no further details.

As for equalization, these new headphones will allow us to adjust various values ​​of the reproduction. These adjustments would be made directly on the Mac, iPhone or iPad to which the headphones were connected and would offer us low, mid and high frequency equalization.

Position and orientation detection

AirPods and AirPods Pro have gotten us used to the simple gesture of removing a headset pausing playback and resuming playback when we put it back on. In this sense, future AirPods Studio will offer a similar experience. The new headphones will be able to detect when we wear them on our heads or on the neck and act accordingly.

In addition, these AirPods will carry a sensor with which they will be able to detect our ear and distinguish right from left to route the audio channels properly. With this elegant solution we will never put our headphones inside out again.

Price and availability

According to various sources, the starting price of new AirPods Studio will be $ 349, the same price as the current Beats Studio. As for the release date, although all the rumors indicate that it will occur this year, they leave an exact date without precision.

Until today we have seen several product launches through a press release, if Apple has planned a launch so we can do little to guess its date. However, if as a new product we expect a stage presentation, we can consider the WWDC next June 22 or the September / October event with the iPhone.

For now, like all rumors, we will take the information with some caution. While we wait for the arrival of these new headphones, either at WWDC, at the fall event or through a press release, we will have one thing clear: we will see impressive headphones arrive.