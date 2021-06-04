Everything we know about ‘Furiosa’, the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

The first three films of the Mad Max saga built one of the most important cult characters in contemporary cinema, Max rockatansky. Portrayed by Mel Gibson, with the direction and production of George millerMax was plunged into a world increasingly maddened, far from civilization and closer, minute by minute, to barbarism.

Mad Max: Fury Road it was the hyperbolization of all that. The Mad Max universe is marked by prolonged silences, tension through gazes, and an enormous amount of political and philosophical references. All of that came together in that movie. Although awards are not always used to measure the value of a work, Mad Max: Fury Road received six of the ten Oscars for which it was nominated; still being an action movie. From her, beyond the tradition gathered in Max Rockatansky – interpreted on this occasion by Tom hardy-, highlighted one character above all: Furious Imperator, covered by Charlize Theron.

Unlike Max, there was no information about her in the three previous films. Charlize Theron played Furiosa, appropriated the film and, almost entirely, the narrative. However, amid so many explosions, guitar riffs and gunshots, its origin was not addressed. That’s why it makes sense to make Furiosa, a prequel aimed at learning more about that character.

‘Furiosa’: related actors

While there are several questions regarding the project, there are already some confirmed figures: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road will not feature Charlize Theron. Although the idea was for her to be in the movie, George Miller didn’t want to have to rejuvenate her through some method. This may hint at a possible development, aimed at exploring pre-Fury years down the road. However, the possible development will be discussed later. Returning to the role of Imperator Furiosa, the actress in charge of playing her will be Anya Taylor-Joy. Yes, the protagonist of Gambit the Lady, the hit of the Netflix series.

Anya Taylor-Joy participated in Happy Sad Confused and discussed her role in the Mad Max franchise. The actress commented that, upon being confirmed in the role of Furiosa, she was thrilled that she had worked so hard to achieve it. “I strive to match the level of commitment that has been shown to me. That excites me a lot, ”he said.

Regarding the character, Anya Taylor-Joy added: “I fell in love with Furiosa and the way Charlize played her. She did an amazing job, and she was so beautiful, and I can’t even think of trying to recreate that performance.. It has to be something different because you just can’t do what she did. “

Chris Hemsworth

When Hemsworth got the call from production, he felt the need to pinch himself. At that moment, he recognized that he was going to be part of the saga he grew up with. In statements recorded by ComicBook, he commented: “It’s a great honor. I feel a lot of pressure, but an exciting pressure that is certainly motivating“.

Yes, the Thor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Tyler Rake from Rescue Mission will be in the Mad Max franchise. Although its role is not yet clear, its incorporation may surprise. This, taking into account that it is usually in productions of another style. However, just because of her role in Rescue Mission, the choice may not only make sense but also, in the long term, an added value for Furiosa.

During his work as Tyler Rake, Chris Hemsworth showed a lot more than muscles. He presented himself as an actor capable of transmitting emotions. As obvious as this may seem, it is not straightforward or appreciated in action movies. Less when his reputation is linked to a role, that of Thor, which does not require him in this sense. Before the successes of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, his character in that sense was quite limited. In Rescue Mission he showed details on which to base curiosity to see how much Mad Max can do in code.

Through his Instagram profile, Chris Hemsworth commented: “I am very excited to be part of a franchise that meant a lot to me as a child growing up in Australia. Mad Max was a big reason I got into the storytelling business. To have the honor of not only being led by its creator, George Miller, but also participating in the story, is incredibly exciting. Great respect for George, Mel, Charlize, Tom and all the cast and crew who helped build this epic world. I will do my best to continue the tradition ”.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Although his role is not defined either, his time in this franchise may be the most ambitious project of his career. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been in the industry for several years, being an important part of series such as The Get Down (Netflix), Watchmen (HBO) and The Great Showman and Aquaman.

The diversity of their roles offers data on their ability to adapt to different characters. This is what George Miller and the production of Furiosa saw? Maybe There is something that any viewer could interpret through these three actors: At first glance, they may not fit into the Mad Max universe. But just as coaches discover capabilities in their players, directors and the production team of movies and series must also do so.

In that sense, the tradition of the Mad Max and George Miller franchise, along with the apparent incompatibility of Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is a reason to be excited about the project and each of the related actors so far.

Possible development

This is the section about which there are more doubts. The ending of Mad Max: Fury Road opened up the possibility for a sequel. However, some time later, George Miller denied that option and instead opened up to the idea of ​​making a prequel inspired by the early years of Furiosa.

One possible development is offered by Screenrant. The medium explains one of the narrative gaps through which a young Furiosa could be presented. This could be “his prequel story not as a hero, but as a lackey of Immortan joe, like the loyal Wez of The Road Warrior went with Lord Humunugus”. Why start from this point? Because “it’s a position Furiosa needs to be in for the Fury Road events. This moving turn could be the best way to ground his eventual redemption, ”according to the article signed by Cathal Gunning.

To the above is added the contrast that would imply starting from that point. According to Gunning, it is feasible “to illustrate the sad story of Furiosa being seduced to work for Immortan Joe with promises of power and authority could create a clear contrast between her and Max.” That idea makes sense, if you remember what George Miller told ComicBook: “While Fury road essentially happened for three days and two nights, this (Furious) happens over many years”.

Due to the pandemic, it is difficult to specify a release date. But, in theory, Furiosa will be presented in 2023.

