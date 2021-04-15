Everything we know about ‘Fast & Furious 9’

‘Fast and Furious’ is undoubtedly one of the most popular action sagas of recent years. Its last two installments have well exceeded $ 1 billion in gross, and ‘Hobbs and Shaw’, its spin-off, not only grossed nearly 700 million at the international box office, but is already preparing its sequel, ‘Hobbs & Shaw 2 ‘, with the return of Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson.

The franchise, which started 20 years ago, has been adding big names to its extensive cast: since Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, who started it all, until Jason Statham, Gal Gadot, Kurt Russell and even the spanish Elsa Pataky. But what is the future of the saga?

‘Fast and Furious 9’ Release Date

‘Fast and Furious 9’ It was going to be released in April 2019, but the filming was delayed and Universal decided to delay a whole year, until April 10, 2020. But then COVID-19 passed like a tornado through the film industry and since then its date has not stopped moving through the calendar: first to May 22, 2020, then a whole year until April 2, 2021 and, finally, to what seems the final date is July 2, 2021. At this time, the franchise already planned to have released its tenth installment.

For our family of Fast fans around the world. We feel all the love and desire you have for the next chapter in our saga. So it is especially difficult to communicate that we have to change the release date of the film. It is clear that it will not be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. We moved the global release date to April 2021, starting with the United States on April 2. While we know there is a disappointment in having to wait a little longer, this decision has been made for everyone’s safety as our primary consideration. The change will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. See you next spring

‘Fast and Furious 9’ Synopsis

Recently, the director of the 8th installment, F. Gary Gray, has commented that he would not mind seeing the characters in the space as long as he continues to hook the audience the same. But the official synopsis departs from spatial plots:

“Things change, and now Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is a father and his priority is to protect his son Brian. Toretto leads a quiet life away from the world, together with his son and his partner Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). no matter how fast one is, that no one escapes from his past, and Dom has just caught up with him. This top-notch driver, master of theft and murderer, will have to face this time Jacob (John Cena), his own brother And, there is nothing more dangerous than a family that hates each other “

In addition, in this new installment, we will see the return of Han, a character who died in ‘Full throttle: Tokyo Race’ and this is how the director of the film explains his return:

With these aftermath, sometimes people take it for granted and think it’s just going to happen. [la vuelta de Han], but I always think that we have to earn it. And so I can take that trip with Han … When I left the series, I felt that [la muerte de Han] It was appropriate and I felt like we were saying goodbye to the character, but some of the things that happened afterward didn’t make much sense to me, and I felt like if I was going to come back, I really wanted to explore why. I think it’s really up to us to bring it back and explore it through the themes that we are all used to (…) In this world, I feel like things happen for a reason. I’m not going to go into details or anything, but I think bringing him back is not something I take lightly, but I think what I appreciate is that this universe has really grown and allows us to evolve and redefine ourselves as we go along.

‘Fast and Furious 9’ Cast

So far, the confirmed cast for this ninth installment are:

. Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

. Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

. Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

. Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

. Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker

. Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

. Sung kang as han

. Helen mirren as Magdalene Shaw

. Charlize Theron as Cypher

To all this cast, he will join John Cena, in his first role in the series.

‘Fast and furious 9‘ Director

The filmmaker Justin lin He will return to the saga and sit in the director’s chair, being the fourth ‘Fast and Furious’ film that he directs.

‘Fast and Furious 9’ Trailer

This is the trailer for ‘Fast and Furious 9’:

‘Fast and Furious 9’ Poster

‘Fast and Furious 9’ Screenshots

