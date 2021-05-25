Everything we know about Cher’s biopic made by the creators of Mama Mia!

Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.

THEYY PRODUCED

BOTH MAMMA MIA’S, &

MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT👻🎂‼ ️

FORREST GUMP

A STAR IS BORN

SUSPECT

TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS – Cher (@cher) May 19, 2021

The biopic will be written by Eric roth, who is best known for being the mastermind behind A Star Is Born and also won the Oscar for his cinematic adoption of Forrest Gump, so the biopic is guaranteed and will perfectly relate Cher’s life.

“Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering, real-life odyssey to the big screen,” Craymer said in a statement to Deadline. “You can’t help but feel drawn to Inspired by Cher’s talent, strength, unique wit, warmth, and vision. His unprecedented success in musical film and television has inspired generations. We couldn’t be happier to tell his story to movie audiences, “he added.