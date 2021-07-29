Everything we know about Apple’s new cheap iPhone | Technology

New information assures that the iPhone SE3 would come out at the beginning of next year and that its production would have already started to overcome the shortage of chips that the industry has been suffering for months.

Although the first idea that comes to mind when we talk about the iPhone is exclusivity and high prices, we cannot forget that Apple has been selling a model for years that reduces materials and price but does not skimp on power.

This smartphone, as you well know, is the well-known iPhone SE, and there are currently two generations of it. and with an iPhone SE3 about to come out. Or so they say from China.

According to the information, the new generation would be very continuous in design, with a front that would not be all screen and with an LCD panel that would stay at 4.7 “, as in previous versions, since it is one of the characteristics that users of this model like the most.

As for the processor, that’s where you will see a big jump over its predecessor, it will be the A15 Bionic SoC that we currently see in the iPhone 12, and with the addition that it will be compatible with 5G networks, thus being the first cheap iPhone that supports them.

About the rest of the features, The information indicates that it will have 3GB of RAM, a minimum of 128 GB of storage and with a price that in China will be 335 euros, which does not allow us to make many extrapolations because upon arrival in Europe this will change a lot.

As for its launch, it is estimated that it will be during the first half of 2022, instead of its traditional September release window. With this release, Apple is making sure that all of its new iPhones are 5G compatible (which is working for them).

Finally, Chinese sources assure that Apple has decided to kill the iPhone Mini model due to its poor sales performance, and in its place there will be a relatively inexpensive version of the iPhone Pro Max.