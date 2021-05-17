American singer Ariana Grande secretly married Dalton Gómez this weekend, the young real estate agent she got engaged to in December 2020.

According to ‘TMZ’, the couple decided not to wait any longer and get married this weekend, in an intimate ceremony held in the same house as the singer, located in Montecito (California, United States).

The same medium reveals that fewer than 20 guests attended and that, as confirmed by sources who attended the event, “everything was very intimate and full of love.”

The couple’s engagement was made public in late December, when Grande announced it in a series of photographs with Gomez and the ring. The singer’s mother also confirmed the news by congratulating them on Twitter, where she confessed that she was very excited to welcome Gomez into the family.