Everything was good. Trailer for ‘Tout s’est bien pass’, a film by Franois Ozon

With you the official trailer of ‘Tout s’est bien pass’, the 20th film by the French filmmaker Franois Ozon, responsible in recent years for films such as “At home”, “Young and beautiful”, “Thank God” or “Summer of 85”.

Based on the homonymous novel by Emmanule Bernheim, the film revolves around Andr, an 85-year-old man who suffers a heart attack. Sick, half paralyzed in a hospital bed, Andr asks his daughter Emmanule to help him end his life. But how can he fulfill such a request in the case of his own father?

Sophie Marceau, Andr Dussolier and Charlotte Rampling lead the cast of this emotional drama that will hit theaters in their native France on September 22. With regard to Spain, the film will be distributed by Golem on a date yet to be specified.

