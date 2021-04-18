Everything transparent! Alexa Dellanos barely covered her breasts and was thus seen on Instagram



Alexa Dellanos hits Instagram wearing a transparent bodysuit.

Alexa dellanos, as many already know, is the spectacular and spoiled daughter of the journalist Myrka dellanos, but it is also one of the models and influencers what more heats the Instagram and the social media In general, every time he makes a publication in which he reveals a large part of his explosive attributes. As in the most recent one, in which the spectacular blonde wore a transparent bodysuit that little left to the imagination.

He himself was made of a cloth translucent and that is why you could see almost fully the Body from Alexa. Part of her breasts were covered with the pockets of the garment. He also used a hair extension that simulated a ponytail, but very long and in the best style of Kim kardashian. Obviously and as expected, his fans could not hold and threw any amount of compliments, many of them risque.

“Perfect”, “The body that the doctor recommended to me to cure my ills”, “Your mother was always my love but with you I swear I’ll marry you”, “Cake I invite you to go around the world, you are a goddess” , “A dream of a woman” and “How lucky is your boyfriend to sleep with you next to him every day, if you leave him, let me know”, were part of some of the flowers Dellanos received.

There is no doubt that, if you want to talk about extraordinary abilities in terms of seduction, the name of Alexa Dellanos should come to the fore, because her curves never go unnoticed. In fact, not long ago she shared a photograph in which she used a tiny and pink dental floss and for which her followers came to compare her with the “Barbie” doll.

To later repeat the same feat on Easter Day by becoming a bunny. He even covered his breasts precisely with some bunnies and below of course, one of his very loved ones thongs. There is no doubt that Alexa Dellanos enjoys a lot of security and a good number of admirers who daily wait for the publications of the 27-year-old model who, although born in the USA, cannot deny its Cuban origin and beauty.

