The series may have ended, but the actors want to stick with their characters as far as they are left. This includes other Arrowverse programs that are still ongoing and which, thanks to the intertwined nature of all these programs, would be a viable idea, which is why these ‘Arrow’ stars want to be part of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’Will they succeed?

‘Arrow’ came to an end with the Oliver Quenn story, but many others survived him and there will be spin-offs like ‘Green Arrow and the Canary Islands’ which is still slow, not so much because of the pandemic, but because of the idea of ​​starting to do it. The idea is that Juliana Harkavy reprise her role as Black Canary, luckily it has not been canceled, so it could still happen.

In order not to lose their characters’ direction, these two ‘Arrow’ stars want to be part of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, a series that the June 2 will present the end of its fifth season and that, like other Arrowverse projects, they will stop until the following year, since coronavirus is not such a serious problem.

Juliana Harkavy and Michael Rowe are the two mentioned stars, the first known as Black Canary, while the second played Deadshot, but was also a doppelgänger in ‘The Flash’. In a recent interview, both showed their desire to be part of this successful series.

“‘Legends’ is one of my favorite shows on Arrowverse and I would be very happy to be a part of it in some way. I love the show itself, and I love the people who are on the show. I think one of the best things being in this world is that everything is going so well and we already fit in. We cross together, our worlds interact, our characters interact. They are connected. So if ‘Canarias’ goes forward or not, I’d still like to be at The Waverider, “Harkavy said.

Desiring it is not enough, the writers and directors must be in favor, so only in the future it will be possible to know if they and their characters will appear in the series of The CW, would you like that to happen?