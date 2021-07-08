Summer 2021: Everything to central banks in an uneven recovery

With the summer already started Investment Strategies offers a special of its monthly magazine for the months of July and August with the aim of providing the reader and the investor with a synthesis of the stock market keys of the season in an inflationary environment and waiting to know the decisions of the central banks regarding monetary policy.

Through a review of the prospects for the second half of 2021 for the main assets as well as the latest success stories of the Spanish stock market, Investment Strategies also addresses the global market scenario, with a technical and fundamental analysis of certain securities such as Telefonica, Fluidra or Laboratorios Rovi, as well as the main indices on both sides of the Atlantic.

As every month and, on this occasion, on the occasion of the ‘Special Investor Relations’, Investment Strategies brings together analysts, professors, CEOs, economists and other collaborators in the sector to offer the investor the best analysis of the markets together with the interpretation of the latest macroeconomic news.

