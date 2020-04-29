With millions of people unable to leave their homes due to coronavirus (Covid-19), Pokémon GO continues to adapt to quarantine by releasing a series of measures for users to play from home. If recently Niantic’s star play announced all the details of your spring event, now the augmented reality game has presented the news that will arrive during the month of may, As the Challenge Return.

After announcing the start of the GO Fighting League Season 1 and an update to play better without leaving home; The team responsible for the game has confirmed through an official statement that from May 1, and until Friday 29 of the same month, the Temporary investigation of the Return Challenge, which will appear in the view today and they will have a series of temporary tasks that can be accessed until a specific date.

Each line of research will be composed of eight series of three tasks, which can be completed individually. In addition, it has also been confirmed that every week there will be different thematic tasks about the regions of the Pokémon world, and in which several Pokémon discovered in each of the regions will appear wild more frequently: Kanto, Johto, Hoenn and Sinnoh.

Completing all four series of these Temporary Investigations will unlock the Special Investigation of the 2020 Challenge Challenge Championship, in which you can win Rare Candies, reward encounters with Genesect, Meowth de Galar and Stunfisk de Galar, Professor Willow’s glasses as an exclusive item for the avatar, and more content. Those are the dates on which the May Return Challenge will be held:

Return Challenge 2020 – Kanto Temporary Investigation: From Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. until Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (local time).

Challenge Return 2020 – Johto’s Temporary Investigation: From Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. until Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (local time).

Challenge Return 2020 – Hoenn’s Temporary Investigation: From Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. until Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (local time).

Challenge Return 2020 – Sinnoh’s Temporary Investigation: From Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. until Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (local time).

Unlocking the special research Championship Challenge Return 2020 and event: since Wednesday June 3,

2020 at 1:00 p.m. until Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. local time.

Pokémon from the Galar region will arrive for the first time at Pokémon GO

The Kanto Return Challenge It will be the first to be celebrated and will serve to relive the adventures of Pokémon Red and Blue. Players will catch a Bulbasaur, a Charmander or a Squirtle to remember one of the most iconic decisions as Coaches; and take snapshots of a Ghost-type Pokémon to honor the Lavender Town Ghost-type Pokémon. At the end of the eight series of tasks in the Kanto Temporary Investigation, you can win 10 Rare Candies and a reward encounter with a Mewtwo who knows Mental Wave. In addition, a number of rewards and bonuseslike Venonat and Chansey will appear wild more often or catch a Pikachu with Charizard hat, among others.

The next Challenge Return is Johto’s, which will serve to remember the adventures in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver. Players will be able to throw curved balls as a subtle tribute to the Whirlpool Islands, and catch Water-type Pokémon so as not to forget the momentous encounter with him. Red Gyarados in Lake of Fury. At the end of the eight series of tasks you will get 10 Rare Candies and a reward encounter with a Ho-Oh who knows the exclusive attack of the Earthquake event, among other rewards.

For his part, the Hoenn’s Return Challenge It will serve to remember the events of Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire. Catching a Fire-type Pokémon will be like taking a warm and pleasant dip in the Pueblo Lavacalda thermal bathsWhile catching a Normal type Pokémon can bring back memories of battles against your father in the Petalia Gym. Rewards for completing the challenge include 10 Rare Candies and a reward encounter with a Groudon who knows the exclusive attack of the Fire Fist event, among other.

No matter if your Pokémon journey started in 1996 with Pokémon Red and Blue or 2016 with Pokémon GO, let’s celebrate our collective Pokémon tours together throughout the month of May! More information: https://t.co/HWAP9uVZ3u pic.twitter.com/0QcOUAZVo3 – Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) April 28, 2020

Finally, the Sinnoh’s Return Challenge, to commemorate the adventures of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl. Giving more power to a Pokémon in tribute to the Jubilee City PKMN Dojo and taking a snapshot of a Steel-type Pokémon you have caught will serve to commemorate the exploration of the Iron Island mines. Completing the eight series of tasks will earn 10 Rare Candies and a reward encounter with a Cresselia who knows the exclusive attack of the Grass Loop event, among other series of bonuses and rewards.

Completion of the four lines of Temporary Research provides access to the special research of the 2020 Challenge Challenge Championship -which will start in June-, where it will be necessary to collaborate with Professor Willow to rediscover the original Pokémon of the Teselia region and welcome the Pokémon from the Galar region, which will arrive for the first time at Pokémon GO. Completing the four sets of tasks in this special investigation will yield five Rare Candies, reward encounters with Galar’s Meowth, Galar’s Stunfisk, and Genesect’s Form, and Professor Willow’s glasses as an exclusive item for the avatar. Unlike the four previously mentioned series of Temporary Research, this special research will have no time limit and can be unlocked and completed at any time.

