Everything that used to go down the pipe of corruption we have in the SHCP box: AMLO

The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He stated that Mexico has a extra fund of around 400 billion pesos to face the coronavirus.

During a message to the media in which it was announced that the country went to phase 2 through Covid-19, the federal president asserted that his government has managed to obtain this amount of money thanks to the fight against corruption.

“Everything that used to go down the pipe of corruption we have at the cash desk at the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit,” he said.

“Why do I mention this amount? Because this is going to allow us to maintain the wellness programs, in addition to the budget because the collection has been good. Yesterday I said that so far this year compared to last year we have a collection of 7% higher than that obtained last year, they are like 45 thousand mp, “he said.

“We have a budget without a deficit and an additional 400 thousand mp. This allows us to have resources to face the drop in oil prices, at the same time that we make the decision to lower the price of gasoline, “he added.

In this regard, the federal president took the opportunity to ask gas station concessionaires not to abuse, since the fuel cannot cost more than 17 pesos per liter.

He also highlighted that the resources will help to continue the construction of the Santa Lucia Airport, of roads and highways, the Isthmus plan, the Dos Bocas Refinery and the Maya Train.

“All this is going to allow creating jobs that will be needed. A stage of economic recovery is coming, “he said.

And he announced that at the time, The federal administration will grant loans without interest or very low rates to a million small businesses.

“This is for small businesses, inns, tacos, workshops, everything that will unfortunately be affected by the economic crisis, but we have to take care of our health, the most important thing of all is life and that is what is being protected” he expressed.

“I am very grateful to the doctors, nurses, specialists, scientists in the health sector. Because of their professionalism we are prepared and I appreciate the support of the Armed Forces because this should also give us peace of mind, ”he indicated.

The president affirmed that in the country there is infrastructure, health centers, hospitals, and anticipated that within a month there will be 17 new spaces that will be equipped to attend the coronavirus emergency.

“We are going ahead, I am going to be pending as always working, driving, this whole plan; listening to recommendations from technicians, scientists, those who know why we are not todologists. I am supporting myself and the decision to leave the management of the health plan to the specialists was very good, ”he said.

“In any case I am pending, dedicated full time, 16 hours a day and not 24, 16 because I am sleeping well. I am physically and morally strong and also everyone is sure and the government is sure that we are going to move forward by the strength of our people. The people of Mexico are a lot of pieces, they are prepared to face any adversity, “he concluded.