Everything that the scientist with whom Miguel Bosé did not want to discuss has to say to Miguel Bosé

“I am not a professional. I speak with citizens, I cannot speak with any scientist because I do not have enough knowledge ”. With those words, and gesturing for Jordi Évole not to open his laptop, Miguel Bosé refused to debate this Sunday with a scientist at Lo de Évole (laSexta). All this after proudly declaring himself a denier of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other side of the connection, Quique Bassat, an epidemiologist at the Barcelona Institute of Global Health, was “almost five hours waiting”, who finally did not have the opportunity to refute the singer.

“I was almost five hours waiting to see if they connected me or not, ready with my argument prepared,” the epidemiologist tells El HuffPost. “Obviously Mr. Bosé has all the right in the world to give his opinions, it would be missing more”, he points out. However, he does not believe that debate is possible when there is neither data nor evidence to prove the denialist theories of launched throughout an hour of program.

“Convincing a person with these thoughts is difficult, sometimes we fall into the temptation to denigrate people who think differently from us, but we do not have to make fun of it,” he warns. “The WHO itself recognizes that vaccine deniers have become one of the main public health problems in the world, so it is necessary to take it seriously and face this problem in a transparent way, with data, which are the ones that govern scientific debates and rigorously ”, he details.

Despite this, Bassat provides some of those arguments, which he could not present on the air, in the face of the denialist statements that Bosé released in the two installments of the program.

