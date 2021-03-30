everything that the Chinese giant has presented

Xiaomi changes its image and completes its novelties: electric cars, digital home, laptops and … even a folding smartphone!

He had so much to tell us Xiaomi that one day was not enough to present everything, so while yesterday we attended the first chapter of the Haidian giant’s macro-event, many of us kept wondering how much news could Xiaomi teach us in this second edition that we have lived today.

Of course there have not been so many smartphones like yesterday, well luckily the Xiaomi Mi 11 family was complete With the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11i and Mi 11 Lite, there are already too many, but certainly Xiaomi has taught us a lot of interesting things that you are going to love, and among which you will see electric cars, products for the digital home, new laptops, desktop continuity for MIUI and even an expected Mi MIX that will finally be foldable.

There has been a lot of fabric to cut and starting from the base that these events are always complex to follow, even more difficult when Xiaomi wanted to open the whole jar of essences from a manufacturer with tentacles everywhere and who has taken it very seriously to enter our lives.

Like yesterday, let’s review with you all the news from Xiaomi so that nothing escapes you, in a useful summary that we begin with the full streaming video published by the Chinese giant and the link to news of ‘chapter 1’ also reduced to its main keys … Follow us below and we will tell you everything!

Xiaomi launches its new image ‘Alive’, with subtle differences in its logos

You will not find even the seven differences, but yes friends and fans of Xiaomi, the brand led by Lei Jun has changed its corporate image with a new design concept called ‘Alive’ and that includes even a new logo.

The new look has been designed by a renowned professional such as Kenya Hara, professor at Musashino Art University and president of the Nippon Design Center, who has subtly rejuvenated the manufacturer’s logo seeking to avoid the edges and corners of the square, all to help strengthen Xiaomi’s presence in premium markets which the firm will access from now on.

On the logo the edges are more rounded and allow it to “float” in any image, and a new Mi font that integrates better with the rest of the Xiaomi image, giving it a more agile appearance. The corporate color? Well that has not changed, the clockwork orange to power!

The open secret confirmed: Xiaomi will also manufacture electric cars!

We have been talking about Xiaomi cars for so long that the truth is that it seems like one more news, but it really is not. Haidian’s signature confirmation that they are going to invest 10 billion dollars in the next decade to enter the world of the electrified automobile makes it very clear that Xiaomi wants more and does not wrinkle even in industries as “closed” and complicated as cars.

In the next years we will see electric cars from Xiaomi that will compete face to face with Tesla and the rest of the brands, fulfilling a dream of Lei Jun that began in 2013 and that will materialize with Xiaomi’s own CEO as the top manager of the car businessWithout specifying how it will be done, if in a differentiated division or directly under the umbrella of Xiaomi Corporation.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold, the first mobile with a liquid lens is also foldable

The least surprise and yet Xiaomi’s most anticipated smartphone It is this Mi MIX Fold that finally materializes, meeting all expectations from a market that awaited this step forward from Xiaomi.

It has been too many months waiting for a new Mi MIX, the most innovative family of the Haidian giant, and although some believed that the bet would be more ambitious with a new form factor, Xiaomi also agrees with Samsung with this book type format double panel, one foldable on the inside (8.01-inch OLED) and the other more stretched out (6.5-inch AMOLED).

The benefits are obviously high-flying, with prominence for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and its “butterfly” cooling system, adding everything you could expect from a premium smartphone and including up to Harman / Kardon signed audio with four speakers for the best multimedia.

In any case, the chest do was put by Xiaomi with his mobile photography, and that is when 108 megapixel main sensor with 7P lens It is joined by a 13 megapixel wide angle with 123º field of view and a 8 megapixel telephoto with liquid lens technology, a pioneering novelty in the industry that emulates the functioning of the human eye.

In fact, this lens is made up of a transparent fluid wrapped in a thin film, being able to modify the curvatures of the lens thanks to a mini-motor and working at the same time as a 3x optical zoom or macro.

MIUI PC, continuity also comes to Xiaomi

With this new Mi MIX Fold and its large screen experience, Xiaomi has had to work on the readjustment of many parts of the MIUI interface, adapting and improving your capabilities for productivity and to the most business environments.

This is how it is born MIUI PC, starting the era of continuity in the Xiaomi ecosystem with both smartphone and extended desktop experiences, also facilitating multitasking and access to this mode with a simple gesture.

New laptops Mi Laptop Pro 14 and Mi Laptop Pro 15

They had also been sung before, so no one has been surprised that Xiaomi launched two new high-performance laptops and conception of ultrabooks, just after showing us the new Mi MIX Fold.

It’s about these My Laptop Pro 14 and My Laptop Pro 15 that we would love to see in Europe, although for now they have not been confirmed, and that are born with impressive specifications next to the platforms of the 11th Gen Intel CoreFor now, later AMD Ryzen options will be offered as well.

Here are your attractive technical sheets, for data that is not:

Specifications My Laptop Pro 14 My Laptop Pro 15 Dimensions 315.6 × 220.4 × 15.9 (mm) 348.4 × 237.5 × 16.3 (mm) Weight 1.5 (kg) 1.8 (kg) Display IPS LCD 14 inch 120Hz 2.5 KOLED 3.5KResolución2.560 15.6 x 1600 x 2160 píxelesProcesadorIntel píxeles3.456 11ªgenIntel Core Core 11ªgen, certification EVOGráficaIntel X Iris, Iris X MX450Intel GeForce, GeForce MX450RAM16 GB GB DDR416 DDR4Almacenamiento512 SSD512 GB GB SSDSistema operativoWindows 10 with Windows 10 with miui + MIUI + ConnectivityWiFi 6 dual-band, Bluetooth, USB-C, Thunderbolt 4WiFi 6 dual-band, Bluetooth, USB-C, Thunderbolt 4Battery56Wh, fast charge 100W66Wh, fast charge 100W

They start from an incredible 690 euros to change, although if they arrive in Spain they will surely cost something more, but it is that in this quality / price range I have doubts that there is a better option Nowhere and from no other manufacturer, something that is the hallmark and the purest DNA of Xiaomi products.

Xiaomi Mijia Robot Pro: 4,000 Pa for the most powerful smart vacuum cleaner

Drinking from similar technologies presented by Roborock in the past, a company that is a partner of Xiaomi, the truth is that the Haidian giant wanted to give its robot vacuum cleaners one more time, providing them with a quad-core chipset and artificial intelligence to recognize objects.

How do you do it? Well, on its front a dual stereo camera with ToF technology so that the robot can see its surroundings and recognize what is on the ground, avoiding possible cables or other obstacles of small sizes.

Not only that, and it is also includes a mop for scrubbing, configurable in terms of the amount of humidity, and the robot can recognize surfaces to avoid wetting carpets or activating the vacuum at maximum power.

Its capabilities are completed with 5,200 mAh for its battery, offering autonomies of up to 180 minutes, and its suction power increases up to 4,000 pascals so that nothing escapes you … And all this for about 390 euros at current exchange rates!

A new Mijia Air Conditioner with fresh air circulation

Another of the home products that Xiaomi showed us this afternoon is this new Mijia Air Conditioner, which promises to keep our home at the chosen temperature with the ability to introduce fresh air from outside and filter it to remove pollens and other particles.

Its dimensions have been optimized, the minimalist design does not clash in any home and its operation is ultra-silent, with an OLED screen that turns off at night.

Just it costs about 475 euros and the installation in China is included, but surely we will not see him outside his native country so little joys in this regard.

My Smart Projector 2 Pro, or how to turn your home into a cinema for less than 1,000 euros

Xiaomi has also presented the renovation of its famous projector, which in your case will be sold very soon in international markets at a recommended retail price of 999.99 euros, no launch promotions.

Its capabilities include Google Assistant compatibility, enhanced dual speakers, support for HDR10, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, certified operating system Android TV and a Chromecast built-in to transmit content to you in a very simple way.

For less than a thousand euros, You can have a FullHD 1080p screen from 60 to 120 inches in any living room, with Netflix pre-installed and also an interesting autofocus function to facilitate its use to the maximum.

Xiaomi Mi Router AX9000, you will not be able to have a better WiFi at this price

The last of the connected products for the digital home that Xiaomi taught us in his presentation is this Mi Router AX9000, which is one of the most powerful options for provide our home with a stable and high-quality WiFi connection with up to three bands.

The chipset is from Qualcomm, it is allowed remote management from an app and the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands are now added a new 5G_Game optimized for online play.

Is compatible with Mesh networks, it has four antennas with blade-shaped LEDs and a design that makes it look more like a Star Wars-based ornament than a high-powered router. It costs 99 yuan in China, something like about 125 euros to change.

Many new pages for an already huge catalog, and a lot of fear for future presentations of a Xiaomi that has entertained us for two days, and that at this rate she is going to need a Mobile World Congress for herself … Don’t you think?

