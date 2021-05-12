Everything that still remains to be decided in LaLiga

05/12/2021 at 5:02 PM CEST

Much at stake in the Santander League when there are only three games left for us to close the season. Only three, but with a lot still at stake. In fact, everything except the Champions League area, already awarded to Real Madrid, Atlético, Barcelona and Seville, is at stake.

The most succulent booty is to lift the title, something that seems like a thing of two after the Barça team left two points against Levante. Fierce fight that awaits between Madrid and Atlético.

The positions that give access to the Europa League and the Conference League is where there is one of the most fought battles, with up to five teams in the ointment. Real Sociedad, Betis and Villarreal are the ones with the most numbers to get safely into Europe, but Celta, Athletic and Granada still believe in their possibilities.

Then, finally, the drop zone appears. That is where the most precious fish exists. Salvation is worth it. Huesca, Elche and Eibar are currently occupying the positions that would take them directly to Second, but they still have many options to save themselves. Alavés, Getafe and Real Valladolid, with three games to go, still do not have a guaranteed future in the First Division.