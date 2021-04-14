everything that shouldn’t be a Netflix series

After the ten episodes that add up to the initial season of Who Killed Sara?, the series of Netflix produced in Mexico, perhaps it can be stated that there has not been a nonsense of such caliber on the platform. Not at least since the Spanish desktop soap opera like Las chicas del cable.

Its creator, the Chilean alias Clicks, has a curriculum like screenwriter of soap operas from Love at home (1995) or The family next door (2010-2011) to Dama y obrero (2012-2013) or Santa Diabla (2013-2014), and from films such as Corazón de melón (Luis Vélez, 2003), The illuminated blood or Manuela and Manuel (Iván Ávila, Raúl Marchand, 2007).

Nothing worth highlightingbut quite the opposite. As in the trajectory of the two directors of the chapters, the Mexicans David Ruiz or Leche Ruiz and Bernardo de la Rosa. El uno has dealt with the feature film The Last Death (2011) and episodes of other television fictions such as The Pilot (2017-2018) or The Negotiator (Rosa Clemente and Raúl Prieto, since 2020), which got some good reviews.

And the second, of only one of Thirteen fears (Rigoberto Castañeda and Sandra Solares, 2007) or several of Control Z (Miguel García Moreno, Adriana Pelusi and Carlos Quintanilla, since 2020), with quite prudent assessments. But who killed Sara? It constitutes the quintessence of everything a Netflix series shouldn’t be.

A well-chewed Netflix series for the viewer

The salsa beginning is already unpleasant to the ear, especially with a song as well-worn as the one they use, which is not justified at the time. Visual planning lacks a defined style and is chaotic at the primary level. As if the filmmakers had been choosing the specific focuses and the speed and direction of the image with a roll of the dice.

The flashbacks multiple are crushing very soon and the way to address the unnecessary outbursts of sex, by its staging, its composition and the music that accompanies them, one of the most stale at this point in modern cinema. The only thing that cannot be ugly is the intention of giving us a complex montage and the good rhythm that it gives Who Killed Sara?

Topical dialogues and without eloquence leave not a bit to the imagination for its exhibition transparency. And the only mystery is the one posed by the title question, which couldn’t be more ordinary. The motivations of the characters, archetypes with the depth of a puddle, are shown with a shameful clarity, emphasizing them as if the spectators lacked a boil and it was essential for them to understand them.

‘Who killed Sara?’ takes us to the point that nobody cares

If they had wanted to have made this series of Netflix In all senses, it would only be necessary for them to rub it in our faces. And they wound her hopelessly, on the other hand, a good number of small and great implausibilities and an incredible lack of explanations on matters that are or happen just because and that’s it.

The soundtrack composed by David Murillo R. (The swamp between the sea and the land) fulfills its mission despite not leaving the expected channels. Y the cast fights back, either Manolo Cardona (Narcos) as Álex Guzmán or Carolina Miranda (Clearly), Ginés García Millán (Félix), Alejandro Nones (Cradle of wolves) and Eugenio Siller (Jesús de Nazaret) incarnating Elisa, César, Rodolfo and José María Lazcano or Claudia Ramírez (From the street) as Mariana Toledo.

In a far-fetched but tiny and hardly credible criminal enigma. That even without his lots of obvious awkwardnessIt did not deserve a dozen episodes or more seasons. Because who killed Sara? it abuses our patience so much, to the point that we neither know nor care.

The first season of Who Killed Sara? is available, exclusively, at Netflix.

