Everything that is known about Titans season 3: details, cast and images

On October 12, 2018, the first live-action series of the “Titans” was released. Following the story of Dick Grayson, Rachel Roth, Kory Anders and Garfield Logan (to which more characters were added), this series was consolidated as a risky adult adaptation of the young heroes of DC Comics. After a second season full of emotions, action and some disappointments, it was renewed in November 2019 for a third installment.

It was initially scheduled to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2020 but, due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, production stopped. It resumed on October 13 and is currently being filmed. The recording is scheduled to conclude on June 10 of this year. Despite not count still with a release date (the latest rumors point to mid-July), we know that it will be the first series to premiere in HBO Max after the acquisition of the previous platform, DC Universe.

Remember that this series is an ‘Elseworld’, that is, it is not part of the Arrowverse series or the DC Cinematic Universe. It’s a standalone product that fits perfectly within the great DC multiverse.

This is all we know about Season 3 of “Titans”, leaving aside the rumors that there may be about the plot.

Production

The producers are Akiva Goldsman, Geoff johns, Greg berlanti (the initial creators of the series) and Sarah Schechter. Greg walker He will also produce and repeat as showrunner for the third consecutive season. The series is produced by Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

Episode titles

The season will consist of 13 chapters. In the absence of official confirmation, the titles of the first 12 have been leaked, revealing clear references to characters not yet confirmed as Lady vic, to emblematic places such as Well of Lazarus or to well-known DC Comics such as “Prodigal”.

Episode 1: “Barbara Gordon” (written by Richard Hatem and Geoff Johns) Episode 2: “Red Hood” (written by Tom Pabst) Episode 3: “Hank & Dove” (written by Jamie Gorenberg) Episode 4: “Blackfire” Episode 5: “Lazarus” Episode 6: “Lady Vic” Episode 7: “51 Percent” (51 percent) Episode 8: “Home” Episode 9: “Souls” Episode 10: “Troubled Water” Episode 11: “The Call is Coming From Inside The House” Episode 12: “Prodigal” (Prodigal)

New characters

At the DC Fandome, Executive Producer Greg Walker announced the new characters that would appear on the series.

One of them is Barbara gordon, which Variety confirmed in January would be played by actress Savannah Welch. Barbara used to be Batgirl until the Joker shot her and left her in a wheelchair. Now, working as a police station in Gotham Police, her life gets complicated when Dick Grayson returns to Gotham, rekindling an old romance and starting a new fight against crime.

The Dark Knight’s supervillain, Jonathan Crane, known as Scarecrow / Scarecrow will also appear. He is an inmate at Arkham Asylum, but works as a profiler for the Gotham Police. However, still not known who is going to interpret it.

Curran Walters was introduced in season 2 as Jason Todd, the predecessor Robin to Dick Grayson. However, Greg Walker announced that Jason todd will transform into the iconic anti-hero-villain, Reed Hood / Red Hood.

On the other hand, in January we learned that Jay lycurgo joined the cast like the third Robin from the comics, Tim drake. Drake is described as “a cunning child who managed to grow up on the toughest streets without losing his indelible faith in heroism. His laid-back demeanor is backed by an almost genius mind, a natural detective with a perception of detail far beyond his age. “

Cast (so far)

Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson / Nightwing Anna Diop as Kory Anders / Starfire Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven Ryan Potter as Garfield Logan / Beast Boy Curran Walters as Jason Todd / Red Hood Conor Leslie as Donna Troy / Wonder Girl Chelsea Zhang as Rose Wilson Joshua Orpin as Conner / Superboy Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger / Dove Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall / Hawk Damaris Lewis as Komand’r / Blackfire, as a series regular, TVLine reports . Ian Glen as Bruce Wayne / Batman Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake

New suits

Jason Todd / Red Hood

Kory Anders / Starfire

Komand’r / Blackfire

Leaks from the set

Cast & crew statements

In an interview for Collider, the actor who plays Hank Hall, Hawk / Falcon, Alan Ritchson thinks of the third season of the series.

It’s the best season to date, and I’m not using hyperbole. The series are very big, and this is one of those series that is very big, it has a huge cast. There are a million different ways to tell the story and sometimes it takes a season or two to figure out who to focus on and what exactly is driving this. They have done a very good job. All the seasons have been good, but this one is great because everyone has figured out what we want to focus on and who we want to tell the story through. It’s a bit more focused than it’s been, and it’s working really well.

Also, during the DC Fandome panel, Greg Walker reaffirmed speculations about the return of donna troy, despite his controversial death at the end of the second season.

It’s true (that actors don’t participate in panels when their characters have died), but there are ways we can circumvent some of the normal rules of life and death for those of us who are more tied to humans. We have some exciting opportunities and stories ahead of us for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the entire underworld we’ve created. We will enter what is like a transitional stage.

As data, the events will take place in Gotham, unlike the first 2 seasons, in which, the main stage was San Francisco. The producer even pointed out that this season will be more optimistic and hopeful.

It is not so much about destroying the team, but about fighting to stay together and do something great, something greater than the sum of its parts, that’s where they want to go, relying on optimism, chance, hope and possibilities.

In an interview for TV Line, Walker talked about the importance of Kory / Starfire in this installment.

We are planning a great season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister / nemesis Blackfire throws Kory down a path in which she discovers both secrets about her past and clues about her destiny… everything will lead her to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have other surprises for Starfire fans this season.

Finally, the actor who plays Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Brenton Thwaites, in the video that you can see below, announced that they would be made small modifications in superhero costume.

We came up with some ideas for changing the suit so that we can continue to use the outline of the original suit because they are very expensive and time consuming to manufacture. It is better for us to improve the one we already have. We are working on different ways for Nightwing to have more gadgets.

And you? Are you looking forward to the return of “Titans”? What would you like to see in this season?

