Everything that is known about this new movie

Ed and Lorraine’s marriage, occult investigators, return to investigate a new case in the movie Warren File 3: Forced by the demon.

After the great success that were the first two films, we are finally very close to seeing the Warren File 3. Like many big screen productions, this film also had to delay its release and its filming. But finally, after so much waiting, we will see Ed and Lorraine Warren’s marriage again investigating a new paranormal case.

Warren File 3 will begin on November 24, 1981, in Connecticut, where Arne Cheyenne Johnson murdered his landlord. What would have been a typical American judgment became quite a spectacle when he declared that the devil had forced him to do it. Months earlier, the Warrens had accompanied different parish priests during the exorcism of Johnson’s fiancée’s little brother. After weeks of fighting, the creature’s parents were able to get the Church and the Warrens to come to their aid and, it seems, half solved the problem. When Johnson later committed the inexplicable murder, investigators supported the theory that his little brother-in-law’s evil being had not disappeared, but had changed bodies.

A long awaited movie

At the time, the Warren File 3 release date would be September 11, 2020. But as we said before, the pandema did its thing and the film had to be delayed quite a bit. Finally, the film will hit the big screen on June 4, 2021.

Despite having directed the first two films, James Wan will not be in charge of directing the third installment. But he did produce Warren File 3 through his company, Atomic Monster. Instead, Michael Chaves was commissioned to sit in the director’s chair after his debut in the film ‘La Llorona’. David Leslie Johnson, co-writer of The Warren File 2, is in charge of the script for this new film.

Regarding the cast, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will return to give life to Ed and Lorraine Warren in this horror film that is so much awaited by fans. Alongside them, Sterling Jerins will play his daughter, Judy, and young Julian Hilliard will play little David Glatzel. Charlene Amoia, Shannon Kook, Andrea Andrade, Mitchell Hoog, Megan Brown, Stacy Johnson, Nicky Buggs, Ronnie Gene Blevins and Beth Pilgreen complete the cast.