Everything that is known about ‘The Last Temptation’: contestants and leaks

If Paris was a party, Telecinco is a reality loop. The chain, which just ended Survivors, is revving up for those who come along the way, including The Last Temptation. The sequel to The Island of Temptations has already finished filming in the Dominican Republic and its prime time premiere is expected in the fall, although the official date will be known when the summer ends.

The new Telecinco program produced by C Quartz will bring together some couples and tempters from the three previous editions of LIDT. The objective will be to put their relationships to the test again – those that were not broken in the dating show and those that were formed new -, as well as solve pending accounts or check if they made the best decision in the final bonfires and, above all, demonstrate if they are able not to fall (some once again) into temptation.

Confirmed couples

Telecinco has already confirmed all the couples that will participate in The Last Temptation. There will be a total of five play-offs that will be tested again.

Fani Carbajo and Christofer Guzmán (LIDLT 1)

Fani and Christofer. (Photo: Telecinco)

They are the most famous couple from the debut of the contest, who sneaked into the Goya gala thanks to the famous cry of “Estefaníaaaaaa!”. Its outcome in the Dominican Republic was not idyllic. Fani preferred the tempting Rubén, but once he was gone he met up with Christofer and they have found stability. At least it seems so.

Andrea Gasca and Roberto (LIDLT 1 and 2)

Andrea and Roberto. (Photo: Telecinco)

Andrea debuted in the first edition as Ismael’s partner – she was already known for appearing in Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa – and rejoined the second as a temptress (you can imagine how the final bonfire of the previous one ended). Although in both installments she went out with a partner, love did not last long. Now she is with Roberto, about whom little is known.

Lester Duque and Patricia Pérez (LIDLT 2)

Lester and Patri. (Photo: Telecinco)

The canary entered reality as a couple with the former great sister Marta Peñate, but in the villas he met Patri, with whom he continued his relationship once he was gone. Lester decided to bet on his future with the temptress after the disappointment he felt seeing Marta with others.

Mayka Rivera and Alejandro Bernados (LIDLT 2)

Mayka and Alejandro Bernardos. (Photo: Telecinco)

Do you remember the contestant who managed to give the stuffed Rosito more prominence than the couples? Indeed, Mayka, whose passage through the contest was marked by infidelity to her boyfriend Pablo – who ended up throwing Rosito at the stake – returns to the program. This time she does it accompanied by Alejandro Bernardos, who has nothing to do with this format, but with the Mediaset universe. Her new boyfriend is known for his time at Mujeres Y Hombres y Viceversa.

Isaac Torres ‘Lobo’ and Lucía Sánchez (LIDLT 3)

Isaac ‘Lobo’ and Lucia. (Photo: mtmad)

Lobo came in as a tempter and managed to live what seemed like a beautiful story (that would last outside the villas) with Marina, Jesus’ girlfriend and Lucia’s friend. For her part, Lucia entered with her partner Manuel. But this, the Jesulín de Ubrique from Puerto Real, came to the contest very uninhibited and made his girlfriend a sea of ​​tears.

However, once outside, the relationship between Lobo and Lucia grew closer and closer and they ended up together after the tempter had taken the step of moving in with Marina. The two girls ended their friendship.

The tempters, also old acquaintances

This time the role of singles is not limited to tempting couples, they can also become a nuisance for them … without overstepping the limits. Here are some of them:

Jesús, Marina, Óscar, Gonzalo and Marta. (Photo: Telecinco)

Gonzalo Montoya: ex-boyfriend of the winner of GH Susana Molina (LIDLT 1).

Marta Peñate: Lester’s ex-girlfriend (LIDLT 2).

Pablo Moya: Mayka’s ex-boyfriend (LIDT 2).

Oscar Ruiz: ex-boyfriend of Andrea Gasca (LIDLT 2).

Cristian Jerez: Melodie’s ex-boyfriend; He was linked outside of reality with Andrea Gasca (LIDL 2).

Manuel González: Lucia’s ex-boyfriend (LIDLT 3).

Marina Garcia: ex-girlfriend of Jesus and the tempting Wolf (LIDLT 3).

Jesus Sanchez: ex-boyfriend of Marina García (LIDLT 3).

Stefany Martínes: had a short relationship that ended in the village with Manuel González and Jesús Sánchez (LIDLT 3).

Pablo, Cristian, Manuel and Stefany. (Photo: Telecinco)

All leaks

The carelessness of the participants of The Last Temptation has caused many to imagine what will happen at the end of the sequel to The Island of Temptations, since the program is already recorded. If at the beginning of July the name of some of the contestants who were photographed in a group (without disguising) at the airport, when they were heading to the Dominican Republic, was leaked, on their return things have not gone better. The gaffes have been big.

Lester

The canary uploaded some images to his Instagram stories in which he was seen on a motorcycle. The clumsiness was that Patri could be seen in the rear-view mirror. Although he quickly deleted the publication, he has not been rid of the curious who have seen the couple having dinner together in Ibiza and have published the evidence on Twitter. Therefore, they would stay together.

Isaac ‘Wolf’

In a video published by Isaac himself, and collected by the TikTok account @ Televicio3, Lucia’s alleged boyfriend can be seen having dinner with a group of friends. However, Lobo refers to one of the girls at the table as his “girlfriend”, which seems to indicate that in The Last Temptation he has ended his relationship with Lucia.

Lucy

If Isaac has been careless, Lucia has not been left behind. The young woman has been seen with Manuel, her partner on The Island of Temptations – with whom she broke up after numerous infidelities – in a video that circulates on social networks. Likewise, the woman from Cádiz spoke some words in a video on her mtmad channel that gave rise to the same interpretation: “I don’t know if I’m next to the people I should be with or not, because I don’t have the ability to decide for myself all the time receiving messages of ‘you’re stupid, they’re doing it to you again …’. Additionally, he has unfollowed Isaac on Instagram.

If the sequel works as well as The Island of Temptations, the program is guaranteed success: its three editions have on average exceeded three million viewers (except for the second, which was close to the figure), it is one of the programs that gets the most interaction on social networks and has conquered the youngest audience.

