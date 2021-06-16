Everything that is known about its third season

Since the premiere of its second season on Netflix, Lupine surprised everyone and we tell you the details about its third season.

On June 11, the second season of Lupine arrived on Netflix. Within its catalog, this French series stands out for being one of the most viewed by users. This new installment that came to the streaming service can be considered as a stage closure for the character played by Omar Sy. However, the actor announced that the third season was in the plans. And although there is still no renewal or official confirmation, there are already some rumors about it.

Spoilers below! At the end of the second season of Lupine, we can see the protagonist adopt a lower profile for a time after having finished his revenge on Pellegrini. However, George Kay, creator and showrunner of the Netflix series, said that the first two parts of the series were a story about the origins of Assane Diop and also “the first chapter of a larger series.” In this way, the third installment of Lupine could be a great option.

Details on the third installment

According to the theories and rumors that are around the internet, it may be that in the third season of Lupine, the character named Pellegrini has found a way to save himself. In this way, the Netflix series would return to this reality again. However, everything indicates that there will be a new case that forces the character played by Omar Sy out of the shadows. After all, there would be no series without the participation of this important actor and without this character who led the first two seasons.

If the third season of Lupine becomes a reality, in addition to having Omar Sy, it is also likely that the characters played by Ludivine Sagnier, Etan Simon, Antoine Gouy, Vincent Londez, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab will reappear. For his part, George Kay will continue to act as showrunner and scriptwriter for most episodes.