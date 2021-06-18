Everything that is known about its fifth season

Rick and Morty fans are looking forward to its fifth season. Here we tell you everything that is known so far.

Rick and Morty continues to amaze their fans. Following a fourth season released in 2019, fans of the Adult Swim show are eager to see what new is coming very soon. In this article we will tell you all the details that are known so far about the fifth installment of the animated series.

When the fourth season of Rick and Morty premiered in 2019, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, creators of the series, explained to EW that “the plan has always been to get (new episodes) out faster. I think it’s safe to say that the time between season 3 and 4 will be the longest and the last that we will wait that long. I don’t know how fast we can be, but never that fast ”. The truth is that between the third and fourth seasons, the creators took more than two years to make them. That said, the creators of Rick and Morty had planned not to create such a long hiatus between each installment. However, what they did not count on was the appearance of a pandemic.

The fifth season of the series

However, unlike other series that had to pause all production completely, the creators of Rick and Morty were able to work without so many problems despite the COVID-19. Finally, it was confirmed that the fifth installment of the adult series will arrive on the small screen in two parts. Although the date of the second is unknown, it is already known that the first half will begin airing on June 20, 2021. It will be on Adult Swim and Cartoon Network in the United States, but most likely it can be seen here on HBO Spain .

Regarding its plot, it is quite difficult to predict all the crazy things that Rick and Morty will face. This happens because, basically, the premise and tone of the series allows anything to happen in every episode aired. The fourth season “solved” the mystery of whether or not Beth is the real one, another of the great questions of the series. Now fans are hoping we get to see the evil Morty again or more details about Rick’s past.