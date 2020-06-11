Xiaomi has finally unveiled its new model of activity bracelet, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. But how has the evolution of this device been, one of the most sold for the brand? From a new way of charging the accessory to Serve as a remote shutter for the cameraWe analyze evolution point by point.

The activity bracelets are a practical accessory that allows you to have more control of your mobile and exercise. These bracelets were incorporating more and more components; until you get to the current Xiaomi Mi Band with OLED color display, heart rate monitor, submersible and even with the possibility of customization. Precisely, a new model has burst onto the scene: the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. And it presents certain novelties with respect to the previous model, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. Or Mi Smart Band 4 in its international version.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 timidly evolves

Above, Xiaomi Mi Band 5; down, Xiaomi Mi Band 4

The jump between generations is not too wide since the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is a restrained evolution of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. It maintains a very similar oval design, continues to include a customizable AMOLED color display, the wristbands are interchangeable, the Mi Band 5 is waterproof and continues to record movement automatically, including various exercises.

The main change that marks the evolution of the device is the charging system: the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 releases a magnetic connector which attaches to the back of the bracelet for charging. No more having to disassemble the core of the Mi Band from your bracelet: it is now possible to charge it directly and without removing anything. It’s a breakthrough.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Another of the big changes is that the heart rate monitoring is constant and 24 hours a day, just like the sleep log (automatic readings are more frequent than in the Mi Band 4). With this, much more precise graphs are obtained, also the heart rate curve; with warnings about irregular heart rhythms. In addition, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launches a female health mode: menstrual period, monitoring of the ovulation rhythm and reminders.

More screen size, more brightness and less autonomy

Left, Xiaomi Mi Band 4; right, Xiaomi Mi band 5

The screen of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 grows somewhat in size: from 0.95 inches to 1.1 inches, a 20% more useful area. Also the integrated AMOLED panel increases in brightness: from the 400 nits of the Mi Band 4 to the 450 nits of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. The previous model has already significantly improved the visibility of the bracelet outdoors, so it should now be much more visible.

Given the improvements in sleep rate reading, heart rate reading, after the increase in screen size and brightness, the bad news is that the official autonomy of the bracelet is reduced from 20 days to 15 days: Xiaomi maintains the same battery capacity, 125 mAh (both in the standard version and in the NFC). Instead, the Mi Band 5 wins a remote trigger for the mobile camera without having to install other applications.

The advantage of magnetic charging reduces the negative impact when reducing autonomy: just connect the end to a USB and bring the magnetic area closer to the rear face of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, much more practical than disassembling it. The charging time is more or less similar in both models: Xiaomi ensures that it is less than two hours.

Above, Xiaomi Mi band 4; down, Xiaomi Mi band 5

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 offers a standard model and another that includes NFC for mobile payments and access to public transport, a distinction that the Mi Band 4 already had (at the moment only in China, although Xiaomi already offers the NFC model of the Mi Band 4 in Europe). The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 NFC can interact with Xiaomi’s assistant Yaoi using the microphone (the Mi Band 4 offered voice commands, also in the NFC version). We will see if the brand offers this variant internationally, it was rumored that it would be compatible with Alexa.

Comparison of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5

XIAOMI MI SMART BAND 4

XIAOMI MY BAND 5

SCREEN

OLED 0.95 “touch

240 x 120 pixels

OLED 1.1 “touch

294 x 126 pixels

WEIGHT

Mi Band 4 without NFC: 22.1 grams

Mi Band 4 with NFC: 22.2 grams

Mi Band 5 without NFC: 11.9 grams

Mi Band 5 with NFC: 12.1 grams

DRUMS

Mi Band 4 without NFC: 135 mAh

Mi Band 4 with NFC: 125 mAh

125 mAh

CONNECTIVITY

Android 4.4 / iOS 9.0 or higher

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC optional

Android 5.0 / iOS 9.0 or higher

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC optional

Microphone (NFC version only)

RESISTANCE

Up to 50 meters underwater

5 atmospheres

Up to 50 meters underwater

5 atmospheres

OTHERS

Voice commands (NFC version only)

Six axis accelerometer

PPG heart rate sensor

Smart Assistant (NFC version only)

Six axis accelerometer

PPG heart rate sensor (with infrared detection on NFC model)

PRICE

Without NFC: 169 yuan (21 euros)

With NFC: 229 yuan (28 euros)

Edition ‘The Avengers’: 349 yuan (43 euros)

Without NFC: 189 yuan (24 euros)

With NFC: 229 yuan (28 euros)

Share

From the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5: everything that has changed