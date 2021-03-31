“Everything that happens with me is taken out of context”

03/31/2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

Despite having played just a few minutes against Kosovo, captain Sergio Ramos was the first to speak to the microphones of Televisión Española. The one from Camas, who did not participate against Georgia and who has not started tonight as a precaution as he is still with little competitive rhythm after his knee operation, has commented that “it is always important to add games and above all to achieve the objectives, add these three points for the path that we are building from each to the World Cup.

“I’m fine, I’m finding the rhythm I’m looking for. The coach was quite clear, anything that happens with me is taken out of context, but the reality is only one and it is what there is. When it’s time to play I’ll be just as happy and when it’s time to go out like today, the question is to add, “he said about his condition and what has been said these days.

Regarding what Real Madrid has ahead of him, that tie against Liverpool and the league duel against Barça, the Andalusian has commented that “I was already clear about my future, there is nothing to add. I am focused on returning to myself. team. We play most of the season in one week. Barcelona and Liverpool will be very good days for football lovers. ”