Everything that happens in your body when you swallow a gum | Life

What really happens if you swallow a gum? Generations of children have grown up scared with the consequences of inadvertently gulping gum. However, unless you took a good amount at the same time, chewing gum is not dangerous.

When you chew gum, several phenomena happen: you are satisfied, since chewing tricks your body, producing saliva and reducing hunger. On the negative side, swallowing air can trigger flatulence, which is why gum is not recommended for people who regularly suffer from gas.

How does your body digest the gum material?

The material from which chewing gum is made it cannot be assimilated so it will pass through the feces intact after crossing your digestive system, about 40 hours later. Its ingredients include a combination of polymers, plasticizers and resins mixed with food grade softeners, preservatives, sweeteners, colorants and flavorings. Its exact composition is a trade secret.

The Mayo Clinic explains that although gum is designed to be chewed and not swallowed, it is generally not harmful if ingested. “On very rare occasions, large amounts of gum along with constipation have blocked the intestines in children.” Specialists recommend avoiding very young children, if they do not understand that they should not swallow it, chewing gum.

In any case, there are no reasons to go to the emergency room or go to the doctor. There would only be an intestinal blockage when ingesting large amounts of gum in a short period of time. In this case, constipation, abdominal pain or vomiting could occur.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Andrea Núñez-Torrón Stock.