Everything that happened in the departure of Ana Patricia Gámez and the arrival of Karina Banda to ‘Enamorándonos’

Laughter, beautiful memories … This was the simplest of goodbyes for Ana Patricia Gámez, and the welcome for Karina Banda to ‘Enamorándonos’. And here we tell you everything that happened.

As we told you, this Friday night the second season of the love reality of UniMas ended, and the cycle of Ana Patricia, who in April announced that not only were they leaving the show, but that she was taking a break from television to dedicate yourself to your children.

As we told you exclusively, and before the program announced it tonight, Karina Banda left ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, to venture into this new opportunity that not only the production offered her, without even the public asking for it.

How was the farewell? Simple but beautiful… Once they finished with all the segments of the show, the summer party, the new couples, the confirmations of the already consolidated ones, they dedicated the last 15 minutes for Anita, and of course for Karina.

Rafael Araneda, who was Ana Patricia’s co-host in these 300 programs that they celebrated today and will be Karina Banda’s next season, took the floor to thank Gámez for everything shared, and after a summary in pictures she was surprised byon the visit of the reason for this resignation: his family.

Yes, her husband Luis Martínez and her children Giulietta and Gael, appeared behind her to accompany her and support her in this special moment. Karla Martínez’s brother, who almost never speaks, took the floor to say that for this type of reason he was convinced that he had not made a mistake in choose her as his wife, that Anita was a “yes, yes”.

And then with cake and champagne to say goodbye to Ana Patricia, celebrate the end of the season and the 300 programs, they revealed the mystery that we had already unofficially anticipated, and they welcomed Karina Banda.

“Thank you Anita, goodbye, you remain in our hearts and welcome Karina!”These were Araneda’s words to the companion who left and the one who arrives.

“You made it difficult for me, people love you very much, what I can tell you is that I’m going to really want to do it every day, with a lot of energy like the one you always gave here so that we have many: ‘yes, yes’… I admire you! ”Karina said to Ana Patricia, who all she asked is to enjoy the party.

Let us remember that on April 12, and surprisingly, Ana Patricia, accompanied by her co-host, Rafael Araneda, announced that she was withdrawing not only from the UniMas reality show that she had bet on 2 years ago, but also from television.

That day came and Now she is finally going to enjoy the reason she dreamed so much for this stage of her life: being with her children for 24 hours, being a great housewife, wife, mother and businesswoman with what it has today and with what it promises to surprise us soon.