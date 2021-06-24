everything that happened in court

Britney Spears asks to withdraw guardianship of her estate 1:54

(CNN) – Singer Britney Spears appeared in court on Wednesday remotely to plead her case for the long-standing guardianship over her estate management to be lifted.

This is all that happened:

The fans spoke out: Spears supporters and activists gathered at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles as part of the “#FreeBritney” rally. For today other similar demonstrations were scheduled throughout the country and internationally. Attendees hope that the guardianship of Britney Spears, which leaves Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, in control of her $ 60 million estate, will end.

A life of trauma: “I have told the world that I am happy and well,” Spears said in court of the settlement that has been in place for nearly 13 years. “I am traumatized. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep.

About your family: Spears asked to speak to Judge Brenda Penny to discuss the settlement. The singer attended the hearing virtually by phone. Spears spoke for more than 20 minutes while reading a letter. Spears said, “A lot has happened in the past two years, the last time I was in court. I have not returned to court because I did not feel that they would listen to me. Spears went on to say that she felt like she had been forced to go on tour in 2018 and perform in Las Vegas during her residency. In response to his comments, Vivian Thoreen, Jamie Spears’ attorney told CNN: “Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

About medication: Spears said Wednesday that she was prescribed lithium against her will. It’s a strong drug. You can be mentally damaged if you stay with her for more than 5 months. I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses. Lithium is commonly used to treat bipolar disorder, which often causes episodes of depression and mania, a feeling of uncontrolled arousal or irritability. It can also be used to treat depression. In court today, Spears did not mention any possible medical conditions.

On starting a family: Spears also said that she wants to start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. They told me I couldn’t get married. I have an IUD inside me, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don’t want me to have any more children. This guardianship is doing me much more harm than good. She also added that she has not even been allowed to travel alone in her boyfriend’s car.

He pleaded with the court: Spears pleaded with a judge to take her concerns seriously at a court hearing on her guardianship ordered by the court. “The last time I spoke to you, I felt like I was dead, like it didn’t matter, like you thought I was lying. I am not lying, so that maybe you understand the depth and degree, I deserve changes. »

What happens next– Following his comments, the court took a recess and then stopped the public audio broadcast, citing live tweets from the audience. A previously scheduled court hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Support for Britney Spears after controversial documentary 1:40