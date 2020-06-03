Although we have most of the control over our Android, there are certain elements that are beyond that control. And Google is largely to blame: the company can install applications and functions on devices to improve various aspects, such as security and privacy.

An update to Google services showing access to Covid-19 notifications has recently gone viral, the API that Apple and Google have developed for support official applications against the spread of coronavirus. Under the premise that ‘applications are installed on the mobile without our knowing it’, the appearance of the Covid-19 notifications has sparked concern about everything that moves on our phone automatically. Let’s see why Google is constantly updating the mobile and what services are involved.

Google constantly updates key services on Android

Google has installed the API to minimize the spread of coronavirus in the vast majority of Android

Despite the fact that system updates are a well-known part of Android, often for what it costs to receive them from manufacturers, the truth is that all the mobiles that support Google services update their key functions constantly and automatically. In this way, Google ensures that certain features are kept up-to-date to guarantee the variety, quality and security of the operating system. To do this, it uses a system of applications and services where Google Play stands out.

Android is an open source system on which Google distributes its services and applications to those mobiles that it certifies. The set of software is important: from applications like Chrome or Gmail to Google Play services, a group of tools that keeps the rest of the company’s applications cohesive, also the System. These services are responsible for the appearance of the famous notifications of the Covid-19 on the mobile, for example.

Covid-19 notifications are activated on mobile thanks to an update to Google Play services

Google Play services are important for an Android mobile as they are the ones that constantly updated to keep the phone up to date. Such updates occur without the owner of the phone seeing them; therefore, new functions often appear that the user is not aware of having installed. This way of working brings significant improvements to the device, even if it sometimes raises some doubts.

Google Play services: independent and automatic

Google Play services are silently updated to offer, among other features, better support for applications

The core of Google’s mobile services or GMS are Google Play Services (Google Play services), responsible for the use of the Play Store, Google Maps, that WhatsApp has a backup copy in Drive and also the key to make infinite more Android applications work. They are so important that brands like Huawei have had to develop their own tools (Huawei mobile services or HMS) to counter the lack of what Google offers in most Android.

Google Play services do not require user intervention, they constantly work in the background, they are independent of the rest of applications and also automatic. In addition, Google constantly updates them to introduce news on all compatible devices; reason why these novelties can appear suddenly on the phone and in different Google applications.

Google Play services application installed on an Android

Google considers Google Play services as part of the core of Android, at least of those devices that it certifies. Apart from including new options in the apps, Play Services keeps libraries and APIs up to date so that the rest of the developers have the security that their applications work on the majority of devices possible. Thus:

Google Play services are silently updated to make Android more stable and also more secure.

Google includes key news for Android in Google Play services to make sure they get to all the phones. In this way, it does not depend on the brands deciding to update their terminals.

Google Play services enable registration and secure authentication to other applications. Given the privacy risks, you should be kept up to date in terms of security.

Android is constantly evolving towards new types of devices. And Google Play services must be adapted to the specific needs of each one (Android Auto, Wear OS, Android TV …).

Features as important as tracking coronavirus infections are so basic that the only way to reach all devices is introduce them into Google Play services, just what has happened recently. And it’s not the only thing that can suddenly appear on an Android.

Features that cannot be uninstalled

Schematic with software layers on an Android device

Most Google applications, at least the ones that are key to Android, require administration access to have full control over the device. And it is impossible to uninstall them, nor everything that they install automatically. If a novelty should appear on all phones, we can not do anything to avoid it.

Google uses tools such as Google Play services, it also activates functions from the server side: even though they are integrated in its applications, they cannot be used until the company deems appropriate. This is another reason why news suddenly appears and we have not taken any action on the phone.

What can Google install on an Android without the user knowing? Let’s see.

What’s new in your personal assistant. Assistant evolves without us having to do anything to update it (sometimes it is necessary to update the Google app). This applies to related applications, such as Google Lens.

Features in Google account. All the services offered by the account are renewed without user intervention. And new menus may pop up unexpectedly, like the one for Covid-19 notifications.

Changes in the Google Play store. The Google Play Store is automatically updated, like Google services. The two are closely linked and evolve without having to do anything to obtain improvements (or lose benefits).

Security and privacy services. Google is introducing options related to these two areas, as happened with Play Protect (a tool that constantly analyzes the device in the background). SafetyNet also benefits from silent updates.

New options in Google applications. Menus, cosmetic changes and other new features often appear without us having updated the app: Google can activate and deactivate functions remotely from its servers (dark mode in Gmail, for example).

Other services related to operators, Android configuration updates or backups.