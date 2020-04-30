PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT CORONAVIRUS. More than 11 million workers are currently partially unemployed. Several changes are expected to take place in May. Are you wondering what will become of this device on May 11, the date scheduled to initiate deconfinement? We will explain everything to you.

[Mis à jour le 30 avril 2020 à 14h46] The month of May will be marked by several changes for the partial activity system. As of Friday, May 1, several categories of employees currently on special leave from work will be placed on technical unemployment, in order to avoid a drop in their income. Child care, fragile, pregnant and vulnerable people … In total, 2 million people are affected, according to estimates by the Ministry of Labor. As a reminder, short-time working is a State mechanism enabling companies forced to reduce or stop their activity to be supported. It allows the payment of compensation paid to employees – representing 84% of net salary – up to a limit of 4.5 times the minimum wage. To date, 11.3 million employees have benefited. This figure is however intended to change as part of the recovery in activity. During the presentation of his deconfinement plan Tuesday at the Assembly, Edouard Philippe outlined the future of technical unemployment and confirmed the maintenance of the system “until June 1”. However, he warned that he would gradually be adapted “to support the resumption of activity if the epidemic is under control “.

Who will be put on partial unemployment?

From Friday May 1, two elements will evolve. In addition, employees on sick leave for childcare, as well as those in stop because vulnerable, will be laid off. Objective stated, avoid a sharp decrease in their wages. They will therefore receive compensation from their employer representing 84% of net salary, compared to 90% of their net salary when stopped. With the exception of certain employees (read below), this change may therefore result in a decrease in your remuneration (16% of your net salary).

If you are in this scenario, know that you have no steps to take. As Le Parisien recalls, it will suffice to send a certificate of need for childcare to your employer, who will take care of the formalities with the state services.

What will happen on May 11 when schools reopen for parents who babysit?

At the Assembly last Tuesday, Edouard Philippe proposed “a very gradual reopening” of nursery and elementary schools from May 11, “everywhere on the territory, and on a voluntary basis“, and at the rate of 15 students maximum per class. At the microphone of France Inter, the Minister of Labor indicated that parents who have to babysit their children will be able to continue to benefit from partial unemployment in May.

On the other hand, from June 1, it will be necessary to obtain a certificate from the school certifying that it cannot accommodate your child, she said. The executive considers that in June, the concept of volunteering will no longer be valid a priori. In the absence of proof, you will not be able to benefit from partial unemployment. You will be like this forced to ask for paid or unpaid days off to babysit.

Will partial unemployment disappear on June 1?

No. On the other hand, keep in mind that it is intended to be adapted from June. “I discussed with the social partners (…), I confirmed to them that there will be no cleaver on June 1 (…)”, hammered Muriel Pénicaud at the microphone of France Inter last Wednesday . “We are going to look at how to be all co-responsible and have a progressively lower rate of State support”. How is this going to translate concretely? Answering the question of an auditor, Muriel Pénicaud clarified that companies will be able to put employees on partial unemployment and the rest of their workforce in “normal” activity, and thus resume activity gradually.

Last week, an ordinance was adopted in the Council of Ministers allowing partial activity to be requested for a position, and no longer only at the collective level. We then speak of individual partial unemployment. Attention, it is subject to a company agreement or a CSE opinion. The stated objective is to allow companies to adapt their activity with a view to economic recovery. This order will also allow compensation for hours worked under a contract beyond 35 hours.

Bear in mind that partial activity, partial unemployment and technical unemployment are all the same thing. They designate a state support system for companies forced to reduce or even stop their activity. This drop or cessation of activity must result from one of the reasons mentioned in article R5122-1 of the Labor Code:

The economic conditions ;

Des difficulties in supplying raw materials or energy ;

Lwasransformation, restructuring of the company ;

A “exceptional” damage or bad weather;

Any other exceptional circumstances.

The employee has no steps to take. His employer, and he alone, is in charge of the request on the dedicated site, “with the Departmental Unit of the Direccte which geographically its establishment “, recalls the Ministry of Labor on its site. For the month of March, companies have until April 30 to send their request. Consultation of the CSE is no longer necessary. However, it must be consulted a posteriori. Its opinion transmitted to the administration within two months. “If within 48 hours you have no response, your request for partial unemployment is accepted“, recalled Muriel Pénicaud at the start of the crisis. Asked about repayment terms for businesses, she said they were “7-10 days“.

When a company uses partial unemployment, the employees’ employment contract is suspended. Consequently, they no longer receive their usual remuneration, but an indemnity, which is paid to them by the employer. The latter only receives the state allowance in a second step. This allowance is limited:

1,000 hours per year per employee whatever the professional branch

or 100 hours per year per employee if the partial activity is due to modernization of the company’s facilities and buildings

A company can be refused its request for technical unemployment. The Direccte checks “if the business is closed, if the activity has dropped sharply or if the sanitary conditions are not met to make the employees work“, recalled Gérald Darmanin in an interview with the Parisian. As a reminder, checks will be carried out after the fact. Ua false declaration is punishable by 2 years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros. The fraudulent company will have to reimburse the sums granted by the State.

Apprentice, interim, day pass … Are all employees affected?

Keep in mind that “the nature of your contract (CDI, CDD or interim) does not affect“, as Pôle emploi recalled on its dedicated site.” There is no seniority condition, nor conditions related to the type of employment contract (CDD, apprentices, CDI, etc.), neither conditions linked to the employee’s working time (part-time, full-time) to be eligible for partial activity, “confirmed the Ministry of Labor. The government has extensively reviewed the system during this period of crisis, so that categories of employees, usually excluded, can We will summarize the categories that have been included:

Employees on an annual package, such as the day package: they can now be eligible, including “in case of reduced working hours and in the event of total closure of the establishment“, can we read in the dedicated document of the Ministry of Labor.

The sales representatives

Employees of a company that has no establishment in France

“The staff of companies registered in the national directory of companies majority controlled by the State (RECME)

Employees of electricity and gas companies, employed under the conditions of private law

Only certain categories of employees will receive all of their usual compensation for partial unemployment: Smic employees (CDD or CDI), part-time Smic employees and employees in training. If you are not in one of the situations mentioned above, your income will decrease. In fact, you do not receive your usual remuneration but an allowance when you are partially unemployed.

It represents 70% of your gross salary and 84% of your net remuneration, paid by the State within the limit of 4.5 Smic thanks to the decree of March 26 (i.e. 4,607.82 euros net per month). Beyond this ceiling, the difference is the responsibility of the company. Please note: you have to understand that partial unemployment will be paid by the State and not 100% of your remuneration. Keep in mind that premiums, when they are punctual, are not included in the calculation of the compensation. Your collective agreement can, in certain cases, be more advantageous and raise the ceiling beyond 84%. “In all cases, a minimum of € 8.03 per hour [chômée] is respected“, says the Ministry of Labor in its dedicated document.

Do you want to know the impact of a partial activity period on your salary? A simulator has been made available on the website of the Ministry of Labor, here. You will then have to enter several information:

Rate of your gross hourly wages,

The number of non-working hours,

The working time duration of your contract (in hours).

You will then get a estimate of your gross remuneration, including your standard salary share and your allowance, according to the number of hours not worked.

What consequences for you if you are at Smic? On its website, the ministry gives the example of a Smic employee, who therefore earns 10.15 euros gross per hour, whose employment contract is fixed at 42 hours and whose company has ceased all activity three weeks. “Partial activity takes into account the hourly volume not worked within the limit of 35 hours per week [l’ordonnance n’étant pas encore entrée en vigueur pour l’heure]. 7 hours per week (42-35 = 7) will therefore not be counted for the calculation of the allowance if the employee is completely unemployed, “it explains.” The employer will receive from the State / Unédic an allowance of: 8.03 x 35 x 3 = 843.15 euros. The employer must pay the employee equivalent compensation. It will not be subject to social levy. He will have no leftovers. ”

Who pays what for the unemployed?

The employer remains in charge of paying the compensation. The State intervenes a posteriori to pay an allowance to the employer. As an employee, you receive the allowance on the same dates as your normal salary. Every month, you get a summary, which could possibly be on your pay slip. Questioned by Money Vox, an expert indicated that the allowance will be visible on the salary slip, via a line “partial activity allowance for hours not worked“, which will be above the” net payable before income tax “line, so be sure to read your pay slip carefully.

What about the social system that applies to this partial unemployment benefit? As Urssaf specifies on its dedicated site, the partial unemployment benefit is not subject to “social security contributions and contributions”, but it is subject to the CSG and the CRDS. A single rate of 6.2% applies for the CSG and 0.5% for the CRDS, we were told. Bear in mind that withholding tax continues to apply.

Could partial unemployment have perverse effects? This is what many unions fear, especially with regard to pension rights. As a reminder, the technical unemployment benefit is not subject to social contributions, and therefore does not open rights, unlike a period of classic unemployment. Until now, the subject has not been a cause for concern, at least for employees on open-ended contracts. “You might as well reassure immediately: pfor most employees, the consequences on retirement of a few weeks of partial unemployment will be non-existent or slight“, explained Dominique Prévert from the firm Optimaretraite au Monde.

As a reminder, you must have contributed on the basis of 600 Smic hours to acquire 4 terms. As such, a salary of 6,090 euros earned in 2020 is therefore sufficient. The equation can, however, prove to be complicated if unemployment continues and especially for employees with short contracts.

In this context, several unions fear that many workers will lose quarters. “If it lasts six months, we will have a problem” because “it will play on the discount at the end of the career,” said Dominique Corona, of Unsa, .. Several unions therefore consider that it is more than necessary for this period to be taken into account and to be able to give quarters. “We are not yet in the danger zone, but we will have to reconsider the question”, underlines Frédéric Sève, of the CFDT, at .. “The quarterly effect could become significant”, especially for “those who work small hourly volumes, such as home helpers”.

What about high incomes? They are, a priori, safe. Indeed, from May 1, partial unemployment benefits beyond 3,840 euros net per month will be subject to contributions, which will automatically create pension rights. On the side of supplementary retirement, if an employee in the private sector is put on partial unemployment for more than 60 hours per year, Agirc-Arrco can award him points, which “benefits the higher incomes more”, notes the note. of the Alpha Group.

The emergency bill has somewhat revised the Labor Code legislation in this area. A company or branch agreement will ultimately be necessary to allow an employer to impose a week of paid vacation to an employee during the confinement period. Subject to agreement, the device will therefore make it possible to derogate from the one month deadline set by the Labor Code to allow companies to change paid vacation dates.

The text of the law leaves the possibility for companies, unilaterally, to impose or modify the dates of RTT or days of the time savings account, by deviating from the deadline. It is therefore imperative that you take the time to read your payslip to make sure of your rights when you are actually unemployed? Rest assured, you continue to acquire paid vacation rights.

Can my employer put me on partial unemployment and force me to telecommute?

No. As the Ministry of Labor repeated to ., such a practice is akin to “illegal work“An employer convicted of such practices will have to reimburse the sums collected by the state. He will also”prohibited from receiving public aid for employment or vocational training for a maximum of 5 years“, we said.

I am unemployed, can I work for another company?

Partial activity does not involve no breach or modification of your employment contract, but its only suspension. This means that you remain linked to your employer. If in principle there is nothing to prevent you from working for another company during non-working hours, he must respect a principle of loyalty towards his employer, which derives from article L1222-1 of the Labor Code.

It means that you must inform your employer if you start another activity during this period, obviously taking into account the travel restrictions resulting from the epidemic. Please keep in mind that you cannot work for a competitor if your employment contract contains a non-competition clause. It is therefore more than imperative that you get your hands on your employment contract to avoid any litigation with your employer.

What does partial unemployment change for the calculation of my unemployment benefit?

Is your business currently in partial operation, and your contract is ending soon? A period of technical unemployment is not without impact on the calculation of the return to work allowance (ARE). Questioned by The HuffPost, a lawyer specializing in labor law indeed indicates that it is the partial unemployment benefit which should serve as the basis for calculating the amount of your unemployment benefit.

Who will benefit from taking charge of training in partial unemployment?

The training aid from the National Employment Fund (“FNE-Formation”) is adapted during this period of confinement linked to the coronavirus health crisis. It can now be requested by companies for their partially unemployed employees. Warning, young people on apprenticeship or professionalization contracts are excluded from the scheme. In details, the State will assume “100% of the costs”.

Are you wondering what training is eligible for the scheme? Good news, they are all, including actions to validate acquired experience and skills assessments, with the exception of compulsory training. It could be “a professional title or diploma registered in the national directory of professional certifications, a qualification recognized in the classifications of a national branch collective agreement or a professional qualification certificate“These training courses will obviously be compatible with compliance with containment rules.

Since March 30, a system equivalent to partial unemployment has been implemented. In detail, it allows “80% of salary” to be paid. Are you employed at home and wondering about the terms? In details, it is up to your individual employer to make the advance. He must declare the hours you have worked as well as those which were planned but not worked, with the corresponding remuneration. He must then pay 80% of the net amount of hours not worked. The State must reimburse him this sum in within 15 days.

For those using the paper form, a form must be sent by mail. “Even when there is no written employment contract, the employer and the employee agree and plan at the beginning of the month the calendar of interventions and the number of hours to be carried out. It is on this basis that the employer can determine the number of hours not worked “, specifies Urssaf on its dedicated site.

Are you on sick leave for childcare? Please note, you cannot benefit exceptional compensation for partial unemployment. “The employer must nevertheless declare the hours worked before the arrest and pay the corresponding remuneration”, one can read. Concerning individuals who go through “jobbing platforms”, which offer odd jobs on the Internet, they will have to “make their declaration as usual on their platform then fill in the additional form on the Cesu or Pajemploi platform for hours not worked, “it was said.

Invited to the microphone of RTL Wednesday, the Minister of Action and Public Accounts returned to the case of homeworkers. He said that “361,000 employees working in the homes of individuals” have benefited from the partial activity scheme since the start of the health crisis. “We created it from scratch at the request of the President of the Republic and it will continue “until June 1 as for other employees, he said. In total, 76 million euros were paid in March for this specific system for homeworkers, the ministry told ..

To note : Are you employed at home? Childminder? You can benefit from partial unemployment. Keep in mind that many private employers have been refused their request on the Pajemploi and Cesu site. In total, several thousand requests were thus rejected, reported France Bleu. How to explain this bug? It would result fromemployers’ mistakes when filling out the application form or from miscalculations of hours not worked. Individual employers who have been refused are invited to send a new request by email. As a reminder, this device was renewed for the month of April.