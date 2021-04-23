everything that changes in the new map of Verdansk 1984

Warzone’s new map, Verdansk 1984, is with us, and even though it’s actually the same setting, Raven has included a bunch of new locations to replace the old ones. Some of them, totally new. Others, modifications of some of the most iconic POIs on the map that are now adapted to a new (old) era.

Many of the players from past titles in the franchise will recognize many of the new points of interest. Others come straight from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Generally speaking, Verdansk 1984 it’s a very welcome change to battle royale, and without a doubt, removing some drawbacks like the new color filter, is everything the players expected.

The most important points of interest of the new Warzone map

The dam no longer exists, it is now Summit

The entire area of ​​the dam, including the town before the airport control tower, is now a military complex with antennas, cable cars and ground combat zones. In addition to the multiple systems of going up and down the cable cars, new zip lines have also been included, giving more dynamism to the area.

New airport

The old airport is now the new airport. No crashed planes. However, it maintains the same structure in the heights and completely changes the aesthetics for a place more in line with 1984. Of course, the old control tower remains in place, and logically the hole in the ground disappearsI heard the previous plane crashed, but that flanking corridor remains.

The mini hospital is now a Radar

Another big game change is that the old field hospital in the east, which separated the old Quarry from the stadium / pools, has now been replaced by a huge radar station that can be seen from most of the area. It is accessible in all its heights, and an important strategic point in order to control the heights.

Superstore and Factory: key points in the new Warzone map

Superstore remains, but now it changes its aesthetics to the 80s and provides more interior lighting. Of course, a relevant change is that the previous dealer that was next to the store is now an aircraft factory that occupies the part of drums that separated hangars from twins and the entire eastern area of ​​the Superestore. A more populated area of ​​elements with various heights and more flanking opportunities.

A new-old stadium

The modern football stadium of Verdansk disappears in the new Warzone map. Now it is an area under construction with a half-destroyed stadium, half built, which is an unprecedented change to the East of Downtown, without the fateful rooftop gunners’ nest, and with many more combat and flanking opportunities with its varying heights.

Downtown SKN building under construction

It has also been replaced in Warzone’s tallest building, which is now under construction, with a lower height and an upper area in works. He’s still the king of central Verdansk, but he’s certainly no longer the dominant area of ​​the previous Warzone map.

