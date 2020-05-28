“Everything that can destroy you you have inside.” It’s a rare statement for a crime novel author whose last two books also deal with serial killers. But not so much if the writer is called Jo Nesbo and his character is the self-destructive curator Harry Hole. Never before as in his last two novels published in Spain, The Snowman (RBA, 2013) and the one that appears now, The Leopard (Random House in Spanish, and Proa, in Catalan), the Norwegian author had combined both the criminalistic account with moral reflection, research with introspection. Topics such as the death of the father, betrayal, love, friendship or addiction have as much weight in the story of The Leopard as the detective intrigue. And one is in front of some pages forgetting that we are chasing a murderer for a bath of feelings. Also with some strangely precious images in the genre, such as the girl who cries with her neck tilted “like a flower loaded with rain.”

“Harry makes mistakes and pays for them, being a person means assuming the consequences of acts, responsibilities, and assuming that ultimately you are your own moral judge,” says Nesbo, visiting Barcelona in Spain to promote his work. “The series has evolved toward addressing moral dilemmas rather than catching the killer.” Do not believe that Jo Nesbo has become Victor Hugo. The core of The Leopard is the hunt for a brutal, ruthless, and slippery criminal who kills in terrifying ways. Including hooking a victim with super glue glue to the bottom of a bathtub and filling it little by little, decapitating another with a too long hanging rope, or killing several more with the terrible device called Leopold’s Apple, a spherical mechanism. worthy of the twisted imagination of a Clive Barker that is inserted into the mouth and from which, when activated, 24 needles sprout in all directions. That does not appear in the Cluedo panoply!

“I keep exploring very sensitive things for all human beings,” says Nesbo, referring to feelings and not to the crime weapon. He is aware of that qualitative sentimental leap in his novels. Especially moving is the fact that in The Leopard Harry Hole he faces his father’s terminal illness and has several conversations with him on the hospital bed about memory, forgiveness and self-forgiveness. “Many people realize that they have not been close to their father when he is dying and then they perceive the similarities with him. It is strange that moment when we realize that we are similar to our parents ”.

Nesbo acknowledges personal aspects in the novel, other than that, as Harry likes John Fante and Bukowski: “When my father was dying we talked a lot in the same way that Harry and his do, without sentimentality but avoiding the subject of death”. The main problem between the author and his father had already been solved: “Our relationship was tested when he told me, as a teenager, that in World War II he had enlisted in a regiment of Norwegian Waffen SS volunteers to combat in Russia. I was pleased that he recognized his guilt and explained that he had expiated it. ” In the novel, there are other settings besides Harry’s usual Oslo and Norway. At first Hole is missing in Hong Kong, a city that Nesbo visited to set the opening scenes, and then he travels to the Congo – with echoes of Conrad, an ex-mercenary Kurtz included – following a lead. “I was in Congo and Goma working for the Norwegian Refugee Council and I found these places so impressive and full of paradoxes that I used them.”

Leopold’s Apple – connected to the Congo, of course, and whose creation is attributed to the predatory Belgian king – is an invention of Nesbo. “The idea comes from when my little brother and I tried to eat apples from my aunt’s garden directly from the tree, to get around the prohibition of picking them, and once I found one that was too big to take out of my mouth. That is the background, mixed with a visit to an exhibition of instruments of torture that showed me what a great capacity for invention human beings have when it comes to inflicting pain ”. It is also the criminal apple, he adds, “a metaphor that everything that can destroy you you have inside, like an Alien; there is always a lot of self-destruction, for lack of courage, for addiction like Harry; the reasons for defeat are within you. “

Harry Hole’s moral height seems to grow with each novel, as does his vulnerability. “It is true, it falls apart but morally it is improving. A bit like Bad Lieutenant, Abel Ferrara’s film with Harvey Keitel ”. At some point, Harry almost brushes holiness. Nesbo smiles. “He is a romantic, a sentimental, very emotional, but that is also his Achilles heel. He knows that if he surrenders to love or emotions he will be punished. His mother died while he was young. Consider love as the vampire’s bite. Try to be analytical with the emotions. All this makes him an outsider of the same society that he sacrifices himself to protect. ”

Where is Hole going? “Towards the dark side, of course. The question is not to know if he will physically survive – which he will not – it is more an existential question: if his soul is destined for heaven or hell ”. There is also a sense of humor in The Leopard: “Black humor, the more darkness there is, the more humor it takes to get through it.”

Being outside of Oslo, his land, makes Jo Nesbo closer and more prone to confidences. “It’s normal for relationships to end,” he says, talking about Harry Hole’s loves, but not alone. “You don’t have to wonder what went wrong in a long relationship when it’s over. It is the wrong question. You have to ask yourself what was good about it lasting so long. If a relationship has run its course and has naturally ended that is positive, it makes you move forward. It is better to end the relationship when it is full of good memories than when it is full of bitter memories ”.

The Leopard is the eighth Harry Hole novel. Nesbo has already published two others. And now he has decided, like Philip Kerr with the commissioner Bernie Gunther, to park the investigator a little to take other directions. It is embedded in a series of three novels allegedly written by fictional 1970s writer Tim Johansson, a metal company. And Hole? “It’s there, held. I have written a line of his long-term life and it is not yet at the end of it. ”

