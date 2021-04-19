Everything that can be seen !, Daniella Chávez leaves in sight | Instagram

Chilean singer Daniella Chávez once again left Internet users more than nervous as the Instagram star decided to show them everything that can be seen. With just one photograph, the sportscaster decided to show her followers how unconditional she is and everything that can be seen of her.

Daniella Chávez shared an image where it can be seen that she enjoyed a day at the pool and much more, as the beautiful model wore a very small outfit from the edge of the water.

The Televisa star modeled for the photograph with a very small two-piece pink thread swimsuit, which showed a lot of her skin and, above all, her prominent and voluptuous curves.

It may interest you: Belinda was the star on the night of the Pa´l Norte Fest

The America’s Cup Bride posed face down, complementing her outfit with huge sunglasses and a pink hat. It seems that it was more than planned to spend a good day of water and Sun as Daniella Chávez was accompanied by fruits and delicacies to taste.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex wrote a funny comment next to the photograph, where she made it more than clear what is not seen in the image: the feelings.

The photograph was shared on his official Instagram account 22 hours ago and exceeded 100,000 reactions. The comment box of this beautiful TV presenter was filled with compliments, hearts, kisses and more for the beautiful Dany.

It may interest you: Video of Jennifer Lopez, shows her curves on the beach

LOOK AT THE PHOTO OF DANU HERE

Daniella has proven to be a girl who values ​​effort and work, the young woman says she is proud to be where she is.

The Chilean shared on her Instagram account that some time ago her concern was to have something to eat at the end of the day and now she can give herself the luxuries she wants. For a sample, the social media star shared a beautiful and luxurious truck with which she posed in a splendid red dress.

Daniella Chávez has always been admired for being a beautiful and fitness woman; However, fame came to her until it was revealed that she was supposedly a lover of the striker Cristiano Ronaldo and the cause of his separation from the beautiful model Irina Shayk.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

It was at that moment that Chávez’s popularity began to increase and his job opportunities also; thus she came to television and to be one of the queens of social networks.