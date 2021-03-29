Everything ready in Badia del Vallès for the great evening of this Saturday night

Badia del Vallès, from the hand of the promoters Team Solé and Gallego Prada, have worked hard from silence to put together a complete boxing evening that will feature names like those of Diego Torrente, Aazdin Aaajour, Fran Urquiaga, Isaac Farré, Francis Morales, Alejandro Moya or the fighters Eva Díez and Melania Sorroche. A complete poster that can be followed live through the Fite.tv platform

The evening will begin with a feminine accent, with the incentive to see the professional debut of Eva Diaz and the french Hadria bader (0—1-1, 0 KO’s). Then your place in the ring will be taken Aazddin Aajour (1-1-1, 0 KO’s) and Diego Torrente (5-4, 3 KO’s), before experiencing one of the highlights of the day, with the fight between Franky urquiaga (14-1-1, 1 KO’s), current contender for the European Union Championship, against the British Ed harrison (2-6, 0 ko’S).

The poster of the evening

Also noteworthy is the face to face between Alejandro Moya (13-0, 9 KO’s), current Spanish super lightweight champion, and the Venezuelan Sandro Hernandez (15-15-3, 10 KO’s) and the former champion of Spain José Manuel López Clavero (13-14-1, 3 KO’s) and the British Brian rose (31-6-1, 8 KO’s); remembering how the Italian’s ‘Espabox’ progressed Angela Cannizzaro has not been able to travel to measure at Melania Sorroche. In this way, the current European bantamweight champion will face Serbia Sara marjan

ovic (7-8, 3 KO’s).

An evening that is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. and that some 200 lucky people will be able to follow live, always following all the anti-Covid-19 security measures.

Photo of the weigh-in Brian Rose vs José María Clavero