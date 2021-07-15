Everything ready for the Netflix of video games

The description that we used (not always correctly) to describe the new services for games that have been arriving from Microsoft, Google or Amazon, is about to become a reality: The video streaming giant will add games to its offering in 2022.

Netflix has hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive to lead a project that has been around for a long time. Mike Verdu will join the company as vice president of game development, reporting to COO Greg Peters, according to the company’s official announcement. Verdu was previously vice president of Facebook in charge of working with developers to bring games and other content to Oculus VR headsets. He also held prominent positions at distributor EA and was the creative director of Zynga.

The signing is a complete confirmation of the Netflix of video games. The idea is to offer video games on Netflix’s streaming platform over the next year, according to a person familiar with the situation contacted by Bloomberg. The games will appear as another option next to the usual Netflix programming, similar to what the company already did with the addition of documentaries. At the moment, the company does not plan to charge more for content augmentation.

Netflix has been looking for ways to keep its user base growing, especially in more saturated markets like the US and Europe. In addition to the aforementioned documentaries, we have seen children’s programming, the opening of an online store to sell merchandise, or the negotiation with Steven Spielberg’s production company to bring more prestigious films to its programming.

Netflix for video games won’t be as easy as video games

Netflix stays way ahead of rivals Disney +, HBO Max or Prime Video (although Amazon has other goals) in video streaming services. The problem is that in recent quarters there has been a slowdown in user growth.

Including video games would be a bold move that would set you apart from the competition and obviously a boost to increase users and maintain existing ones. Or justify an increase in the price of the subscription in the future, something that is not contemplated at the moment, although it would not be ruled out.

The point here is that Hollywood studios have a checkered history in the video game business. For example, Disney, the world’s largest entertainment company, closed most of its internal gaming operations after years of unsuccessful efforts. Since then, it has focused on licensing Marvel or Star Wars property for games, as most have perhaps with the exception of Warner Bros, which has created a handful of successful titles in-house.

But this is streaming games and It has nothing to do with transmitting typical content from series and movies. It is necessary not only a huge server power, but more advanced client machines and a high-level Internet connection in both speed and latency. We have already seen the problems of Google Stadia and the cautions that Microsoft takes with Xbox Cloud. And it is that the experience of transmitting video games is much more complicated than with music or video.

We will see how this Netflix of video games starts. We assume with very few titles to later expand. Licensing is also key and Netflix has very little of its own, although it has licensed third-party rights such as Stranger Things.

There is no launch confirmation, but there is talk of 2022. Netflix Co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos have shared their interest in pushing games forward in recent analyst meetings and Netflix’s plans to add games to its offering have already started showing up in hidden files deep within the app. of the company. Hiring an executive like Mike Verdu is final: we will have a Netflix of video games.