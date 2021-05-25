Everything ready for the European Women’s Club Hockey Final

05/25/2021 at 11:08 PM CEST

Sport.es

Palau-solità i Plegamans will host, between Thursday 27 and Sunday 30 May, the European Final of Hockey Clubs

Feminine. The eight best women’s hockey teams of the moment will compete for the title in a knockout format.

The setting will be the María Víctor pavilion in this Catalan town. The World Skate Europe-Rink Hockey decided that the organization of the tournament would be in charge of Generali HC Palau, host club, and that has the collaboration of the Palau-solità i Plegamans Town Council.

The eight participating teams in the Final to Eight they are the Telecable HC (Gijón), Benfica, Campo de Ourique and Astro Stuart HC (all three from Lisbon) and the Catalans CP Voltregà, CP Manlleu, Cerdanyola HC as well as the Generali HC Palau.

The quarterfinal crosses are already determined and will be played on Thursday 27. The first match will be played by Telecable HC and Campo de Ourique (14.00), followed by Cerdanyola HC against CP Manlleu (16:00), after Benfica against CP Voltregà (18.00) and the qualifying round will be closed by the match between Astro Stuart HC and Generali HC Palau (20.00).

On Friday, a day of rest is planned for the classified teams. It will be the day that the opening ceremony. The organization, headed by the directors of the host team, representatives of the council and the Catalan federation, has planned an event in the same pavilion where the eight participating teams will be presented and where various actions and parliaments will be held.

The semifinals will take place on Saturday. The first at 3:00 p.m. and the second at 5:30 p.m. The grand final will be played on Sunday at 12 noon. At the end the closing ceremony and the delivery of medals and trophies.