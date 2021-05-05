Everything ready for the biggest race in the world

05/05/2021 at 2:47 PM CEST

Sport.es

More of 126,000 participants from around the world have already signed up to participate in Wings for Life World Run, the race that it will run this sunday simultaneously throughout the world and the proceeds of which, in its entirety, will go to research on the spinal cord.

Participants must complete their race on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in Spain. 30 minutes later the Virtual Catcher Car, a moving finish line that will chase runners at a progressively increasing speed. The race of each of them will end when they have been passed by the car, which will gradually increase its speed.

The race takes place virtually through the official Wings for Life World Run application. Runners will be able to participate with headphones, in which they will receive information and motivational messages from athletes from all over the world. Own Marc Márquez is one of the characters who has lent his voice to encourage participants to reach their own goal.

For those participants who are in Barcelona, also They will be able to participate in a physical race, the same day 9 at 13 hours. Will be on Badalona and consists of a 4-kilometer tour of the Parc de Montigalà. Participants must also run with the mobile application that will simulate their virtual Catcher Car.

This race takes organizing every month of may since 2014 under the motto “run for those who cannot & rdquor ;. As always, the 100% of registrations and donations go to spinal cord research. Adding up the seven editions organized to date a total of 700,000 people of 195 different nationalities have participated. Between all of them, more than 7 million kilometers have been traveled and more than 30 million euros have been raised for the Wings for Life Foundation.

Registration for Wings for Life World Run is still available and can be done through the official website