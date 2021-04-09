Everything ready for Ecuadorians residing in Spain to vote on the 11th

The Ecuadorian embassy in Spain, together with the consulates, have prepared the device so that the 179,614 Ecuadorians enrolled They can vote in the presidential elections next Sunday, with all the security measures in times of pandemic.

The vote of Ecuadorians in Spain is the 43% of the total vote abroad, located mainly in Madrid, Barcelona and the province of Murcia (southeast), where there are large farms.

The “experience” of previous electoral processes and the “professionalism” of the consuls, “allows us to manage the electoral process with some tranquility“, declared the Ecuadorian ambassador in Madrid, Cristóbal Roldán.

The Embassador thanked “the collaboration of all the consuls, who have worked very professionally “and invited their compatriots” to exercise their right to vote, since it is decisive that the will of the people is exercised at the polls. “

In the first round of the elections, held on February 7, turnout was lower than in previous elections, when around 40%, while two months ago it was 33%, in part due to the pandemic, in the opinion of the Embassy.

The voting centers will have all the sanitary measures to avoid contagion of Covid-19: the use of masks will be essential, there will be disinfection gel, temperature control, ventilation, the safety distance must be kept and, in addition, citizens must leave the electoral precinct immediately after they deposit their ballot.

For all these devices, the Embassy and all consulates had the collaboration of the authorities local and regional Spanish.

In total, in Spain there will be 19 polling places throughout the country, although those with the most registered voters are those of Madrid (66,790), Barcelona (35,338), in addition to the four established in the province of Murcia, which add up to a total of 29,200 registered voters.

On the 11th, Ecuadorians choose, in Second round, to the next president of his country between two candidates: the progressive Andrés Arauz (political heir of former President Rafael Correa), who won the first round on February 7, and Guillermo Lasso (center-right).

The right to vote of emigrants is recognized by the Ecuadorian Constitution of 2008, but it’s not mandatory.

For any questions about the voting place, Ecuadorians can consult the website.