Everything prepared for the historic gala of Canelo vs. Saunders

Photos: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom

Everything prepared for tonight’s gala at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas). (See the first preview and the second preview).

After weighing, this has given the main protagonists on the scale:

Canelo Álvarez 75,950 kg vs. Billy Joe Saunders 76,100

(World Super Middle Championship-WBC / WBO / WBA)

Elwin Soto 48,900 vs. Katsunari Takayama 48,800

(Light Fly World Championship-WBO)



Kieron Conway 69,850 vs. Souleymane Cissokho 69,700

(WBA Intercontinental Super Welterweight Championship)

Frank Sánchez 107,800 kg vs. Nagy Aguilera 108,050

(WBC Americas-Heavy Championship)

DAZN will connect live at 2 in the morning Spanish peninsular time and after the three aforementioned matches, Canelo and Saunders will enter the ring at around 5:00 in the morning.