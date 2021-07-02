Everything prepared for the finals of the amateur Spanish championships

FEB press release

The Municipal Pavilion of Palencia has hosted this Friday morning the men’s semifinals of the 93rd Edition of the Spanish Amateur Boxing Championships in the Elite category. In them, two athletes who will compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games have qualified for the final round: Gabriel Escobar and Enmanuel Reyes Pla.

Together with them, three representatives from the Community of Madrid, three from the Canary Islands and three from Catalonia have entered the final round, the teams that will have the most presence this Saturday.

Gabriel Escobar, who competes here in the -57 kg division, has beaten the young Asturian Joan Manuel Torres, who came from representing Spain in the European Under-22 Championships (in the -52 kg category). Escobar, showing his speed and versatility, has imposed his rhythm and thus certified his presence on the last day of competition.

For its part, Enmanuel Reyes Pla (-91 kg), who in the Paris qualifier achieved second place, won by RSC in the 2nd round against the representative of Andalusia, Alejandro Pérez García.

Among the highlights of the semifinals should be highlighted the victories of the Tirado brothers, Alex Fernando (-52 kg and representing Castilla La Mancha) and Ronny Christopher (-60, Community of Madrid). At -75 kg, the members of the national team Miguel Cuadrado and Pablo Coy meet again in a final, after getting rid of their respective rivals: the Andalusian Abel Román and the Galician David Álvarez. A classic of the Spanish Championships, the Galician also Aarón González, returns to the final of -69 kg, where the Catalan Sebastián Pinoargote, one of the most solid men throughout this week, awaits him.

The nine men’s finals, which will be played this Saturday starting at 9:00 p.m. (being broadcast free of charge by the OTT of LaLigaSportsTV), will be:

-52 kg

Álex Tirado (Castilla-La Mancha) vs Martín Molina (Independent)

-57 kg

Gabriel Escobar (Independent) vs Johan González (Basque Country)

-60 kg

Ronny Tirado (Community of Madrid) vs Javier Barroso (Canary Islands)

-63 kg

Jaime Romero (Andalusia) vs Kevin Camacho (Catalonia)

-69 kg

Aarón González (Galicia) vs Sebastián Pinoargote (Catalonia)

-75 kg

Pablo Coy (Murcia) vs Miguel Cuadrado (Castilla y León)

-81 kg

Carlos Alberto Lamela (Catalonia) vs Francisco Mejías (Canary Islands)

-91 kg

Javier Domínguez Sevillano (Community of Madrid) vs Enmanuel Reyes Pla (Galicia)

+91 kg

Makhtar Ndiaga Diop (Canary Islands) vs Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi (Community of Madrid)

The women’s finals are as follows:

