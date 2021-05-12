Everything points to a Porsche Boxster EV Concept coming very soon …

The Spanish proverb is very wise, and the proof is that it rarely fails. One of the most clarifying phrases is the one that says that “If the river makes a noise its because water is running”. Especially when it comes to finding a meaning to the many rumors that arise around the activity of car manufacturers. One of the most recurrent has to do with electrification of mythical brands that it seemed they would never embrace this “so inconvenient” technology.

If you do a little memory, you must remember that not long ago we talked about Porsche. The Stuttgart house has several electrified models in its range, but that’s just the outpost. Rumors have long pointed to the Cayman and Boxster They will also move into this energy and they may be right. At least several sources confirm it, saying that very soon a Porsche Boxster EV Concept will see the light. Are they right, or not?

The hypothetical Porsche Boxster EV Concept would already be performing a validation test

According to Car and Driver, a person responsible for Porsche would have confirmed that they are working in this direction. These words would have come to light through the mouth of Michael Steiner, one of the members of the executive board of the firm. Apparently, they are insisting a lot so that the smaller models can incorporate this technology without, for this reason, significantly increasing the weight and reducing their dynamic capabilities.

For the moment Little or nothing is known about this hypothetical Porsche Boxster EV Concept. Everything indicates that its trajectory could be very similar to that of the Taycan. Yes, because this prototype could follow the example of the Mission E and anticipate what its design could be like. Regarding his technique, things are not clear either since several rumors suggest that Porsche could be working on a second platform for your electric models.

Related article:

Porsche Boxster 25th Anniversary, an edition based on the GTS

For now everything is in the air, but what is official is that the new Porsche Macan EV will be developed on the basis of PPE. Be that as it may, one of the key points for it to be successful and sell well is to control the weight on the scale. If this section is wrong, the most purists could turn their backs on it, sinking its reputation and image as an impeccable sports car. With everything, there is only wait for events to judge.

Source – Car and Driver