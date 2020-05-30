The president Jair Bolsonaro wrote on Saturday (30) on Facebook that “everything points to a crisis”, commenting on recent decisions of the Federal Court of Justice (STF), of court Union accounts (TCU) It’s from Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which target the family, allies and their presidential campaign in 2018.

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, before the Ministry of Defense, in Brasilia

“The front pages of the newspapers addressed with different highlights, the decisions involving the actions of the Supreme Federal Court, the Federal Police, the Federal Audit Court and the Superior Electoral Court in relation to the Bolsonaro government and its allies,” wrote the president.

The first news highlighted by Bolsonaro was the referral, by the minister Celso de Mello, to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) of an investigation request against Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) for the crime of inciting the subversion of the political or social order. The practice is provided for in the National Security Law.

The crime news was filed with the Court to investigate Eduardo’s statements that it is not a matter of “if”, but “when” Twitter will adopt an “energy measure” after the Federal Police operation in the fake news inquiry to reach Planalto allies.

Twitter also noted that the main newspapers in the country highlighted the request of the Federal Police to extend, for another 30 days, the investigation investigations that determine whether the President of the Republic tried to interfere politically in the corporation, as the former federal judge accused Sergio Moro.

The President of the Republic also highlighted a report published in this Saturday’s edition of Estadão, informing that the advance of the fake news inquiry should reach the nucleus near the Planalto Palace. The expectation of STF members is that, if at first Moraes chose to focus on the operational tentacles of the “hate office”, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) should be reached in the final stage of the investigation, with further investigations.

As revealed by Estadão, the “hate office” is installed within the structure of the president’s office. “Estadão reports that the hate office has also been targeted by the Federal Court of Accounts. The deputy attorney, Lucas Furtado, joined with a representation for the TCU plenary to analyze whether the action of the group of employees is financed, or not, by public resources. The group would have 23 civil servants working in the special advisory of the presidential office “, wrote Bolsonaro.

Another report mentioned is the one that reported that the fake news inquiry could pave the way for Bolsonaro’s impeachment in the TSE. The assessment among the Court’s ministers is that, if authorized, a sharing of the STF’s evidence with the Electoral Justice should give new impetus to the investigations into mass message firing in Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign in 2018. The possibility of these actions to be “boosted” with the supreme fake news inquiry has already lit up the warning sign at the Planalto Palace.

The PT has already asked the rapporteur for the processes, Minister Og Fernandes, to share the Supreme Court’s evidence with the TSE. Og will listen to Bolsonaro and the Electoral Prosecutor’s Office before deciding.

The sharing of evidence from the Supreme Court with the TSE has already taken place in the actions that investigated the presidential ticket of Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer in 2014, but the majority of the ministers disregarded in the final stage of the trial the evidence gathered by concluding that they were “alien” to the initial object of the investigation.

Former TSE ministers and electoral lawyers privately heard by the report point out that, this time, the evidence gathered in the fake news inquiry is related to the ongoing investigations in the Electoral Court.

