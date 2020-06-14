A man interacts with the applications on his mobile device.Frank Roeder / . / Westend61

Confinement has turned everyone’s agendas upside down and suddenly you find yourself with a lot of tasks to carry out in terms that seem increasingly shrinking. The feeling of suffocation caused by not being able to reach all the commitments can be exhausting, but as usual, technology proposes useful solutions that will allow the most stressed out to have everything at bay. Task management and personal organization apps and services are among the most successful in app stores. But are they enough to leave nothing on the road and even make time for yourself? Experts suggest that in addition to apps, it is essential to establish a method or some system to discipline yourself in order not to lose your roles. It is precisely the combination of both tools, method and software, which will allow you to have everything under control and not work with that feeling of leaving something to do.

All in writing and do not trust memory

David Allen, creator of the well-known Getting Things Done (GTD) method, insists on the importance of writing down absolutely everything and not trusting anything in memory; This popular principle is based on the possibility of creating an action for each item that enters the calendar and the bulk of the applications are based on this fact. It is essential not to trust in the memory or in isolated post-it the tasks or managements that must be carried out and ideally to be able to lie down with your head on white.

The best recipe to be overwhelmed and with that strange feeling of leaving something on the road is to write down the day before what to do for the next day. Waking up fresh in the morning and consulting the task manager with what is pending for the day is the best strategy to approach the workday. Below we review a selection of the most popular applications and services for personal and team organization at work.

Todoist, the most complete personal task manager

Todoist is one of the most downloaded productivity applications and has the highest ratings of all application stores and can also be used in its web version. Although not openly mentioned, this system is based in part on the GTD method, especially in the first stage of data collection.

This powerful tool uses natural language in this process, so you can add a task or task simply by typing the name of the element and adding “tomorrow” or “Tuesday” and the system will add it with the corresponding due date. Todoist is, on the other hand, multi-platform, with which it can be used interchangeably and synchronously from the mobile, tablet or computer and in its paid version allows you to attach documents to a task, or create a project by forwarding an email.

Forest, or how to avoid the temptation of the mobile

One of the main problems when working is on the mobile; Resisting checking that there is no new notification or taking a quick look at Instagram can be very difficult, and it is precisely this that Forest solves. This simple mobile application stubbornly remains the most downloaded productivity in the App Store and proposes something very simple: do not touch the mobile for about thirty minutes.

It is, in fact, about applying the well-known Pomodoro technique, consisting of dedicating exclusively 25-minute portions of time to the performance of a single task and nothing else, but doing it in a playful way. In the case of Forest, the user “Plant” a virtual tree with every 25 minutes of work without touching the mobile phone, and the phenomenon of gamification comes into play, being able to share the virtual forest with contacts. Forest’s creators have gone a step further by planting trees literally with the rewards obtained by the most disciplined users, thanks to an agreement signed with the non-governmental organization Trees for the Future.

ASANA, team productivity

When working as a team (even when it comes to keeping track of household chores), the best option is to use a collaborative tool like ASANA. This powerful multiplatform application allows the user to organize their tasks using cards that can be shared with the different members of a team. The cards allow you to add maturities, attached documents and project progress, and most importantly, check at a glance how the performance of that specific job is going.

ASANA skillfully combines the power of a tool that serves large organizations with the simplicity of its interface that allows any user to start using the tool even for personal use. Its control panel offers an interesting calendar view in which you can check the schedule of the due date of each task and how its progress is going.

Evernote, the veteran solution for data capture

Evernote is one of the most veteran and best known projects when it comes to productivity and despite the passing of the years, it is still an excellent tool for data capture. As we pointed out at the beginning, the most important thing to avoid losing control is to write everything down and not trust anything in the memory. Evernote was presented at the time as “an infinite notepad” and it is that, even in its free plan, it allows a practically unlimited number to the effect. Over the years, the app has come under fire for few improvements to its interface, and was embroiled in controversy over a change in its privacy policy that it had to withdraw and apologize for. All in all, Evernote brilliantly covers note capture by allowing input of text, voice announcements, photos and enjoying high integration with other solutions that boost your usability.

The experts speak: the important thing is to write everything down and set priorities

Opening the mail on a Monday morning and getting frustrated when checking that it is overflowed can with the morale of any employee, although it is not the overload of work that stresses, compared to what initially could be deduced. “Having a lot of work does not necessarily lead to stress,” explains Ricard Servalós, professor at the Department of People and Organization Management at ESADE. “We experience stress when work is imposed on us, we have no control over it, and it is not the kind of work we like and enjoy doing. ” This expert highlights the importance of “setting priorities, avoiding acquiring new commitments that we know we will not be able to meet on time and learning to optimize the use of our time.”

According to Servalós, it is essential to avoid as much as possible what he describes as “thieves of time”. Saying ‘no’ to a new work commitment that will put us on the ropes is decisive, as well as applying the flow of registering new tasks and assigning them a priority.Amir Salihefendic, creator of Todoist, explains the keys to his productivity: “I have everything available anywhere, that is, both on the Web and mobile; I record everything, that is to say, I write down everything that I think is a task and later organize it and assign priority to each task ”. This entrepreneur also stresses the importance of chopping down tasks and making them smaller so that they are not overwhelming: “I think they are more actionable than if you put on a very general task.”