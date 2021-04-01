Everything open in the tightest Euroleague in its history

03/31/2021 at 9:34 PM CEST

When there are two days left for the conclusion of the regular season in the Euroleague, practically everything is to be decided, except for the five teams that have already earned their place in the play-offs, although without the final order that they will occupy.

And it is that in a year where emotion and equality has been one of the determining notes, the absence of the public, until these final days, has been the great negative note. The tension and excitement for a place in the play-offs, you only live, and very intensely, on the track.

In the double day this week, and which was completed yesterday with two games, with Valencia involved in a place for the quarterfinals, four more teams finally entered the play-off in an official way in addition to Barça (23- 9), which until Tuesday, was the only qualified for the play-offs.

Four classified

On Tuesday, CSKA Moscow (21-10), Anadolu Efes (21-11) won their place for the play-off. Armani Milan (20-12) and Fenerbahçe (20-12). These four teams are already mathematically in the quarterfinals, although much remains to be decided.

For starters, the finishing position matters a lot, as the top four will have a track advantage at the junction. Even some out of fifth place, pHe can still finish fourth.

The other great battle that remains to be defined is which other three teams will accompany those that this Tuesday already won a play-off place. And the fight is fierce, open grave, with three Spanish teams in battle.

Three Spaniards in fight

Bayern, despite the loss to Fenerbahçe, is in sixth place (19-13). And from here, the fight for the final places is between three Spanish teams, TD Systems Baskonia (seventh, with 18-14) and Real Madrid, eighth, with 18-14).

Valencia Basket, who had the game against Olympiacos to take Madrid out of eighth place, which is in an extreme situation. Those of Pablo Laso, after his bulky defeat against Anadolu Efes, are forced to win the two remaining games (Olympiacos and Fenerbahçe) or wait for the rest of the combinations, Among which is the possible victory of Barça against Fenerbahçe, and especially on the last day, against Bayern, something that would benefit the whites.

Of course, everything is very ‘hot’ waiting for the day on Friday, which will try to clarify the panorama a little more, although it will not be until the last day when everything is fully defined. And Madrid wants to putbe among the eight best even if you have to suffer to the end.