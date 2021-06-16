Everything new that realme has launched today in Spain

The realme catalog grows with four new products arriving in Spain. This is what you should know about them.

realme has held one of its most important events of the year, where the company has not only taken the opportunity to show the world its new star smartphone, the reame GT. Along with him, the company has also announced a series of new devices belonging to its TechLife ecosystem.

Among the new products, we find both second generations of some of the most popular devices brand, like brand new products. We are going to review everything that comes to Spain from the hand of realme.

realme GT 5G

The new flagship of the realme mobile catalog is the new realme GT, a high-end smartphone equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, with 120 hertz display and ultra-fast charging of 65W.

Like all good realme, the GT stands out for its reduced price. The device costs 599 euros in its most expensive version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and 449 euros in the case of the most affordable model, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

realme watch 2

The realme watch 2, for its part, is the second generation of the company’s affordable smartwatch, with 3.5 centimeter full color touch screen, 12-day battery, 90 sport modes and dynamic dials.

All this, backed by IP68 protection against water and dust, digital home device control and blood oxygen measurement.

The realme Watch 2 goes on sale on June 16 through Amazon and the official realme website, at a price of 54.99 euros.

realme Watch 2 Pro

The Chinese company has also announced the “Pro” version of your new smartwatch. The realme Watch 2 Pro has a bigger screen, High precision GPS, 90 sport modes and support for “smart notifications”.

To all this we must add the more than 100 spheres included, real-time heart rate reader and blood oxygen monitor.

Your battery can reach 14 days of autonomy, and includes IP68 certification with protection against water and dust.

The realme GT 2 Pro is available from June 16, at a price of 74.99 euros.

realme Techlife Robot Vacuum Cleaner

But the news does not end there. The Chinese firm has also launched its Vacuum cleaner robot, the realme Techlife Vacuum, with functions of vacuum cleaner and mop, LiDAR navigation system with mapping function, intelligent surface adaptation and up to 38 high-precision sensors.

It has a 3,000 Pa suction power and integrates a 5,200 mAh capacity battery. It is possible to control it through the realme Link application, from where we will also see the map generated by vacuum cleaner, and smart programming controls.

The realme robot vacuum cleaner can be purchased for 299 euros on the website of realme and AliExpress from June 21.

