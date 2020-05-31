Mexico and you finished watching your favorite series of Netflix? Rest assured, that in the next few days that new season you are waiting for may come, or at least a new story that could hook you. Here is a detailed list of everything new from Netflix Mexico that arrives in June. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Do you live in Mexico and finished watching your favorite Netflix series? Take it easy, in the next few days That new season you are waiting for might come, or at least a new story that could get you hooked. Below, we present you a detailed list of everything new from Netflix Mexico that arrives in June.

You can find everything from the premieres of new seasons of your favorite series, to suspense films, comics and cartoons to enjoy with the family. There is something for everyone!

Recommended for June

13 Reasons Why – Season Four

This popular Netflix original series, which shows various problems young people face in a US high school, opens its fourth season in June. This time, graduation is approaching, and Clay and his friends struggle to stay ahead of secrets that threaten their future.

Fuller House – Last season

Full houseNow they are adult women with responsibilities, children and dozens of adversities, but without losing their essence and family union. Thanks to the series Fuller House, we have been able to know their anecdotes now as mature women. “data-reactid =” 20 “> The little girls of the unforgettable Full House series, are now adult women with responsibilities, boys and dozens of adversities, but without losing their essence and family union Thanks to the Fuller House series, we have been able to know their anecdotes now as mature women.

To dismiss the series, Jimmy and Steph arrive with the baby and soon plunge into the world of parenting. But as always, in the house, put your hands up to help.

Everything that arrives in June

Release date to be confirmed

RaPaul´s Drag Race – season 12Modern Family – seasons 7 -10The GrinchThe corpse of the brideThe kingdom of rhymesNonstop loveLost in TokyoWomen’s perfumeThe good wifeRescaping soldier RyanRobin HoodIndiana Jones and the Kingdom of the crystal skull

June 2nd

The Fuller House – Final Episodes Vera: Rainbow Rescue

3 of June

June 4

Baki: the saga of the great Ratai tournament

5th June

June 10th

June 12

Crime story5 bloods

June 13th

June 18

19th of June

The Sinner: JamieThe Politician – Season TwoThe Wasp NetworkFeel the beat

June 23

June 24

No one knows I’m here Athlete A

June 26th

Love and Live Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Wonder Woman Fire

June 30th

AdúBaby: the crime apprentice Brand New Animal