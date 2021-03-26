Everything new coming to Netflix Mexico in April 2021

Almost without realizing it, three months of 2021 have already passed. For this reason we are preparing for an April that, in addition to having holidays in many places, will also be full of entertainment news. That is why we enter the premieres that Netflix Mexico will have for April 2021.

From original productions to licensed series and films, as well as documentaries and children’s titles, they will be released during April 2021 on Netflix Mexico.

Series coming to Netflix Mexico

Luis Miguel: the series – Season 2 – April 18

The long-awaited second season of this series dedicated to the Mexican artist Luis Miguel will arrive in april. Despite the setbacks suffered by the preparation of the second season due to the health situation, Netflix has already announced its premiere date. In this series, Diego Boneta is again in charge of the main role.

Shadow and Bone – Premiere – April 23

Fantasy series created by Eric Heisserer based on the book series Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo when we have the information. Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes and Freddy Cartes, among others, participate in it.

Other series available in April:

Shout out, we’re filming you: Season 2 (4/1/2021) The Serpent (4/2/2021) A Matter of Wedding or Death (4/7/2021) Dad, stop embarrassing me! (4/14/2021) The Circle: USA: Season 2 (4/14/2021) Zero (4/21/2021) The Innocent (4/30/2021) Star Pets (4/30/2021)

Movies that will premiere on Netflix Mexico in April 2021

Philadelphia Cowboys – April 2

It is a movie inspired by the novel Ghetto cowboy by G. Neri, directed by Ricky Staub and with a cast led by Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin, complete with Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint and Clifford “Method Man” Smith.

Thunder Force – April 8

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer star in this superhero comedy. This is one of Netflix’s original production movies.

Other movies coming to Netflix Mexico in April:

My name is Doris (1/4/2021) This Girl is a Mess (1/4/2021) Madness in Paradise (1/4/2021) Patch Adams (1/4/2021) The Game (1/4 / 2021) Rambo III (1/4/2021) Woodlawn (1/4/2021) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1/4/2021) Catch Me If You Can (1/4/2021) Schindler’s List (1/4 / 2021) Explicit lyrics (1/4/2021) The children of the street (1/4/2021) The force of nature (1/4/2021) A lady on wheels (1/4/2021) On the rope Lazy (1/4/2021) Stalin’s Death (4/2/2021) Up to Heaven (4/2/2021) Run (4/2/2021) Madame Claude (4/2/2021) Philadelphia Cowboys ( 4/2/2021) Time Freak (4/4/2021) The First Man on the Moon (4/8/2021) Thunder Force (4/9/2021) Love and Monsters (4/14/2021) Seven Years in Tibet (4/15/2021) Madame Curie (4/15/2021) Arlo, the alligator boy (4/16/2021) My ex is a spy (4/17/2021) See you (4/21 / 2021) The last note (4/23/2021) Tell me when you (4/23/2021) The appearance of things (4/29/2021) Mortal suspicion (4/29/2021)

Documentaries on Netflix Mexico for April 2021



Magical Andes: Season 2 (1/4/2021) Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1 (1/4/2021) Wardrobe Stories (1/4/2021) Encrypted Prejudice (4/5/2021) This is a Heist: World’s Greatest Art Theft (4/7/2021) Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (4/7/2021) My Love: Six Great Love Stories (4/13/2021) Why Did They Kill Me? (4/14/2021) Life in Color with David Attenborough (4/22/2021) Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (4/23/2021) Headspace Guide to Good Sleep (4/28/2021)

Anime and child

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (1/4/2021) From Yakuza to Householder (4/8/2021) Yasuke (4/29/2021) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Ghost Blood / Battle Tendency (4/26/2021 ) Barbie: Princess Adventure (1/4/2021) Heidi: Season 2 (1/4/2021) Shrek (1/4/2021) Shrek 2 (1/4/2021) Family Reunion: Part 3 (5/4 / 2021) Heroes of the Apocalypse: Happy Final Days! (4/6/2021) Mighty Express: Season 3 (4/13/2021) Fast & Furious: Spies at the Wheel – Season 4: Mexico (4/16/2021) Izzy and the Koalas: Season 2 (4/20/ 2021) Tut Tut Cory Cars: Season 4 (4/27/2021) The Mitchell Family vs. the machines (4/30/2021)



