everything new coming in April 2021

We are a few minutes away from starting the fourth month of the year. For this reason, we have already reviewed the premieres that Netflix Mexico will have during April 2021. But it is also time to find out all the news that HBO Mexico will offer in this same period.

The HBO platform will have little news, yes, but very interesting. Like the Victorian sci-fi series created by Joss Whedon. As well as Mare of Easttown, a miniseries starring the great Kate Winslet.

Adjust your schedule, these are the news from HBO Mexico and Latin America for the month of April 2021.

Series coming to HBO Mexico

Tomorrow – April 5

This original Movsitar + series of Spanish production arrives on HBO on April 5. It is the adaptation of the homonymous book starring Oriol Pla, Aura Garrido and Jesús Carrosa.

The Nevers – April 11

This is the Joss Whedon series which will be released on HBO Mexico. Science fiction and the Victorian era come together in this story of people persecuted for having special powers.

Mare of Easttown – April 18

As we said, this series starring Kate Winslet will hit HBO in mid-April. It is a seven episode miniseries created by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel that follows the story of Mare Sheehan, a detective from a small town in Pennsylvania.

A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 2 – April 23

Created by Robin Thede, this sketch comedy returns for its second season. Its cast, as the name implies, is made up of African-American comedians such as Ashley Nicole Black, Quinta BRunson, and Gabrielle Dennis, as well as Robin Thede.

Sergio Mendes: In the Sky of Joy – April 27

This documentary by John Scheinfeld reviews the musical career of the great Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes. His fascinating career that made him one of the benchmarks of Brazilian music and that, in addition to conquering the era during the birth of bossa nova, he also managed to be part of new generations.

Movies premiering on HBO Mexico in April 2021

Twist – April 1

The 1893 modern classic adaptation of Charles Dickens by Martin Owen will hit HBO beginning in April.

Mortal Kombat Legens: Scorpion’s Revenge

Animation tape that belongs to this famous video game franchise which saw the light in 1992. Let us remember that it has not stopped expanding. This year he will return to the big screen with a new film of real actors that will premiere on HBO Max with different arrival dates according to each country.



Midway: Battle in the Pacific – April 3 One for All – April 9 Music, Glamor and Fame – April 10 Fantasy Island – April 17 The Gallery of Broken Hearts – April 24 Words on the Walls – April 24

